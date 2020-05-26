GOOD NEWS: Sul Ross Spring Dean's List

ALPINE Sul Ross State University has recently announced the local and area spring 2020 Dean’s List.
The Dean’s List recognizes students who maintain a grade point average of 3.3 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Undergraduate students enrolled for 12 semester credit hours or more are eligible for the Dean’s List. Graduate hours are not included in the computations.
Students who have requested that their public directory information (including the Dean’s List) remain confidential are not included on the publicized list.
Students are listed as follows by their hometowns:
- Alpine: Grissel Sarellano; Doriann Damerau; Maria Espinoza; Sarah Kearney; Keoni Garcia; Nichole Lake; Tatum Lynch; Pamela Wright; Kayla Duff; Aspen Wash; Jason Crosby; Chani Spear; Karen Morris; Sofia Gladwish; Kathryn O’Bryant; Sydney Turner; Kathryn Gallego; Dara Mahoney; Francis Creer; Jasmine Welker; Pauline Hermesdorf; Dominique Rubio; Madison Chase; Maritza Mata; Andrea Nunez; Olivia Pertuso; Alfredo Baeza; Michelle Plante; Xueqing Mi; Valeria Solis; Buddy Imboden; Noelle Karleen; Melissa Morales; Destiny Guillen; Damian Graham; Aiden Elliott; Barbara Ewan; Jessica Westfall; Geoffrey Calderon; Iris Chavez; Angelique Gonzales; Veronica Lara; Rebecca Ramos; Camryn Hardin; Isayah Martinez; Isaiah Jacobs; Elisa Hinojos; Jeanette Gomez; Ileana Lujan; Diana Mata; Heather Brown; Annika Canaba; Melissa Payan; Mary Villarreal; Izaak Lujan; Abigail Vizcaino; Kristin Garcia; Madison Furman; Mary Castillo; Angelo Gonzales; Brooke Upchurch.
- Andrews: Adriana Colina.
- Balmorhea: Cielo Iniguez.
- Big Spring: Alexis Gonzalez.
- Fort Davis: Robert McClure.
- Fort Stockton: Aylin Pereyra; Destany Munoz; Clarissa Vela; Kendall Lopez.
- Iraan: Tristan Onofre; Austin Onofre.
- Marathon: Madison Cavness.
- Marfa: Yasmine Guevara; Anthony Quintana; Minacheray Simpson.
- Midland: Parker Richards; Kyndall Dove; Ismael Perez; Marli Martin; Maria Quinones; Elizabeth Padron; Rene Del Villar; Gail Glenn; Alyssa Flores; Abbigail Escajeda; McKenzie Stovall; Nicole Storm.
- Monahans: Makayla Yantis; Crysty Herrera; Mark Kelly; Neeko Arredondo; Ronin Williams; David Birdwell.
- Odessa: Nana Prempeh; Kameron Gonzales; Miranda Martinez; Jessica Myers.
- Pecos: Kate Rubio; Megan Hinojos; Jordan Kington; Valeria Mendoza; Melanie Hinojos
- Presidio: Gabriela Olivas; Yosdy Valdivia; Aaron Bustamante; Raul Rios; Anthony Carrasco; Yasmine Barron; Ichel Valenzuela; Ivett Ramos; Aidaly Hernandez; Amy Zubia; Carissa Madrid; Josue Martinez; Alma Baeza; Breeana Hernandez; Leslie Mendoza; Daniel Carrillo.
- Stanton: Robin Anderson; Victoria Carby.
- Toyah: Caleb Hoyt.
- Van Horn: Justice Santa Cruz; Viviana Sanchez; Jacqualine Santa Cruz; Isela Velez; Briana Tarango.
- Wink: Allyson Carman.
