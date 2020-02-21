  • February 21, 2020

GOOD NEWS: Ector County Jr. Livestock Show Winners - Odessa American: Good News

e-Edition Subscribe

GOOD NEWS: Ector County Jr. Livestock Show Winners

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, February 21, 2020 3:15 am

GOOD NEWS: Ector County Jr. Livestock Show Winners Odessa American oalife@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Ector County Livestock Association as announced the following Ector County Junior Livestock Show Sow winners.

The show was held Jan. 9-11 at the Ector County Coliseum.

Rabbit show winners: Ruby Kennedy, Grand Champion; Madison Bomar, Reserve Champion; Ruby Kennedy, Jr. Showmanship; Stacy Grace, Sr. Showmanship; Dez Vickers, Grand Champion

Heifer show winner: Isabella Bomar, Reserve Champion.

Steer show winners: Dez Vickers, Grand Champion; Dez Vickers, Reserve Champion Steer; Joaquin Aguirre, Jr. Showmanship; Daniel Aguirre, Sr. Showmanship.

Goat show winners: Michael Beets Jr., Grand Champion Breeding Goat; Michael Beets Jr., Reserve Champion Breeding Goat; Bryan Henry, Grand Champion Market Goat; Kye Cordle, Reserve Champion Market Goat; Leland Hernandez, Jr. Showmanship; Michael Beets Jr., Sr. Showmanship.

Lamb show winners: Madison Bomar, Market Lamb Grand Champion; Aubrey Allison, Market Lamb Reserve Champion; Madison Bomar, Jr. Showmanship; Paxton Burkholder, Sr. Showmanship

Swing show winners: Isabella Bomar, Breeding Swine Grand Champion; Isabella Bomar, Breeding Swine Reserve Champion; Tristin Bybee, Grand Champion; Tamara Burkham, Reserve Champion; Aubrey Allison, Jr. Showmanship; Deandra Rocha, Sr. Showmanship.

NON-LIVESTOCK EVENT WINNERS

Photography: Karinna Barrera, 1st in class (People) & Grand Champion; Lucille Kennedy: 1st in class (Black & White) & Reserve Champion.

Horticulture: Stacy Grace, Grand Champion.

Baked Goods: Addison Belknap, 1st in class (Cakes) & Grand Champion; Stacy Grace, 1st in Class (Pies) & Reserve Champion.

Hochheim Scholarship Recipient: Brisa Olivares.

Top Hand Award: Brisa Olivares.

Jr. Herdsman Award: Addison Belknap.

Jr. Herdsman Award: Madison Hayes.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7775 for the Good News and Life & Times coordinator.

Posted in on Friday, February 21, 2020 3:15 am. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
30°
Humidity: 82%
Winds: E at 5mph
Feels Like: 24°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 48°/Low 38°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 30s.

saturday

weather
High 63°/Low 46°
Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

sunday

weather
High 68°/Low 42°
Windy with clouds giving way to sun. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]