GOOD NEWS: Ector County Jr. Livestock Show Winners

The Ector County Livestock Association as announced the following Ector County Junior Livestock Show Sow winners.
The show was held Jan. 9-11 at the Ector County Coliseum.
Rabbit show winners: Ruby Kennedy, Grand Champion; Madison Bomar, Reserve Champion; Ruby Kennedy, Jr. Showmanship; Stacy Grace, Sr. Showmanship; Dez Vickers, Grand Champion
Heifer show winner: Isabella Bomar, Reserve Champion.
Steer show winners: Dez Vickers, Grand Champion; Dez Vickers, Reserve Champion Steer; Joaquin Aguirre, Jr. Showmanship; Daniel Aguirre, Sr. Showmanship.
Goat show winners: Michael Beets Jr., Grand Champion Breeding Goat; Michael Beets Jr., Reserve Champion Breeding Goat; Bryan Henry, Grand Champion Market Goat; Kye Cordle, Reserve Champion Market Goat; Leland Hernandez, Jr. Showmanship; Michael Beets Jr., Sr. Showmanship.
Lamb show winners: Madison Bomar, Market Lamb Grand Champion; Aubrey Allison, Market Lamb Reserve Champion; Madison Bomar, Jr. Showmanship; Paxton Burkholder, Sr. Showmanship
Swing show winners: Isabella Bomar, Breeding Swine Grand Champion; Isabella Bomar, Breeding Swine Reserve Champion; Tristin Bybee, Grand Champion; Tamara Burkham, Reserve Champion; Aubrey Allison, Jr. Showmanship; Deandra Rocha, Sr. Showmanship.
NON-LIVESTOCK EVENT WINNERS
Photography: Karinna Barrera, 1st in class (People) & Grand Champion; Lucille Kennedy: 1st in class (Black & White) & Reserve Champion.
Horticulture: Stacy Grace, Grand Champion.
Baked Goods: Addison Belknap, 1st in class (Cakes) & Grand Champion; Stacy Grace, 1st in Class (Pies) & Reserve Champion.
Hochheim Scholarship Recipient: Brisa Olivares.
Top Hand Award: Brisa Olivares.
Jr. Herdsman Award: Addison Belknap.
Jr. Herdsman Award: Madison Hayes.
