  • September 14, 2019

GOOD NEWS: Fair Steer Prospect Show Results - Odessa American: Good News

e-Edition Subscribe

GOOD NEWS: Fair Steer Prospect Show Results

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, September 14, 2019 3:00 am

GOOD NEWS: Fair Steer Prospect Show Results

The Permian Basin Fair & Expo have announced the steer prospect show results. They are listed as follows.

SA - JR STEER PROSPECT - SHOW A
  • 20 - Class, 20, Simbra: Klaire Deaton, Yoakum, 1, breed champion; Jaylee Blair, Lubbock, 2, reserve breed champion; Mallory Emery, Lubbock, 3.
  • 21 - Class, 21, Simmental: Jackson Greener, Cochran, 1, breed champion; Kincaid Boehning, Lamb, 2, reserve breed champion; Ryan Evans, Midland, 3; Cutter Coats, Andrews, 4.
  • 22 - Light Weight, Black Cross: Mikaili Reyes, Mitchell, 1, reserve breed champion; Kristin Lopez, Midland, 2.
  • 23 - Heavy Weight, Black Cross: Emma Williams, Crane, 1, breed champion; Kyndall Cathey, Andrews, 2.
  • 24 - Class, 24, Red Cross: Kincaid Boehning, Lamb,; Laiken Beerwinkle, Lubbock, 1, breed champion; Brylon Frerich, Glasscock, 2, reserve breed champion; Aiden Greener, Cochran, 4.
  • 25 - Light Weight, Other Cross: Kutter Bland, Lubbock, 1, reserve breed champion; Roxie Hernandez, Ector, 2; Alexia Rincones, Mitchell, 3.
  • 26 - Heavy Weight, Other Cross: Tristan Himes, Sterling, 1, breed champion, grand champion; Cutter Coats, Andrews, 2; Alexander Tenorio, Mitchell, 3.

SB - JR STEER PROSPECT - SHOW B

  • 01 - Light Weight, ABC: Coda Daniel, Lubbock, 1; Sterlin Montague, Andrews, 2.
  • 02 - Heavy Weight, ABC: Collin Welper, Lubbock, 1, breed champion; Devyn Lendermon, Mitchell, 2 reserve breed champion.
  • 03 - Light Weight, Angus: Tate Hogan, Sterling, 1, breed champion; Kelly-Ann Deaton, Yoakum, 2.
  • 04 - Heavy Weight, Angus: Tripper Gross, Andrews, 1, reserve breed champion; Mikaili Reyes, Mitchell, 2.
  • 05 - Class 5, Brangus: Jaylee Blair, Lubbock, 1; Laiken Beerwinkle, Lubbock, 2.
  • 06 - Light Weight, Charolais: Jentry Chisum, Hale, 1; Addison Boehning, Lamb, 2; Klaire Deaton, Yoakum, 3; Cailyn Reyes, Mitchell, 4.
  • 07 - Heavy Weight, Charolais: Kutter Bland, Lubbock, 1, breed champion; Tyler Chase, Hockley, 2, reserve breed champion; Laiken Beerwinkle, Lubbock, 3; Mikaili Reyes, Mitchell, 4.
  • 08 - Light Weight, Hereford: Collin Welper, Lubbock, 1, breed champion; Riggen Gross, Andrews, 2; Sterlin Montague, Andrews, 3.
  • 09 - Heavy Weight, Hereford: Blaine Hunt, Ward,; Jentry Chisum, Hale, 1, reserve breed champion; Brynlee Swan, Lubbock, 2; Emma Williams, Crane, 3.
  • 10 - Light Weight, Limousin: Victoria Fowler, Andrews, 1, reserve breed champion; Westin Beerwinkle, Lubbock, 2; Geoffrey Gaona, Mitchell, 3.
  • 11 - Heavy Weight, Limousin: Blaine Hunt, Ward, 1, breed champion; Charlotte Smalley, Lubbock, 2; Benton Bowman, Midland, 3.
  • 12 - Light Weight, Maine Anjou: Brynlee Swan, Lubbock, 1, reserve breed champion; Ryder Gass, Glasscock, 2; Dez Vickers, Ector, 3.
  • 13 - Heavy Weight, Maine Anjou: Tristan Himes, Sterling, 1, breed champion; Addison Boehning, Lamb, 2; Jayden Kelly, Gaines, 3; Jonathan Rincones, Mitchell, 4.
  • 14 - Light Weight, Polled Hereford: Paul Caudle Jr, Midland, 1, breed champion; Jaedon Gass, Glasscock, 2, reserve breed champion; Braxton Pounds, Ector, 3.
  • 15 - Heavy Weight, Polled Hereford: Hunter Cathey, Andrews, 1; Dez Vickers, Ector, 2; Alexia Rincones, Mitchell, 3.
  • 16 - Class, 16, Santa Gertrudis: Collin Welper, Lubbock, 1, breed champion; Kelly-Ann Deaton, Yoakum, 2, reserve breed champion; Landon Strain, Mitchell, 3.
  • 17 - Light Weight, Shorthorn: Jonathan Rincones, Mitchell, 1; Koby Nichols, Howard, 2; Charlotte Smalley, Lubbock, 3.
  • 18 - Heavy Weight, Shorthorn: Gunner Coburn, Sterling, 1; Victoria Fowler, Andrews, 2; Landon Strain, Mitchell, 3.
  • 19 - Class Simbra: Klaire Deaton, Yoakum, 1; Mallory Emery, Lubbock, 2.
  • 20 - Class, Simmental: Ryan Evans, Midland, 1; Jackson Greener, Cochran, 2; Cutter Coats, Andrews, 3; Kincaid Boehning, Lamb, 4.
  • 21 - Light Weight, Black Cross: Kristin Lopez, Midland, 1; Mikaili Reyes, Mitchell, 2.
  • 22 - Heavy Weight, Black Cross: Emma Williams, Crane, 1, breed champion; Kyndall Cathey, Andrews, 2, reserve breed champion.
  • 23 - Class, 23, Red Cross: Laiken Beerwinkle, Lubbock, 1; Kincaid Boehning, Lamb, 2; Aiden Greener, Cochran, 3; Brylon Frerich, Glasscock, 4.
  • 24 - Light Weight, Other Cross: Kutter Bland, Lubbock, 1; Roxie Hernandez, Ector, 2; Alexia Rincones, Mitchell, 3.
  • 25 - Heavy Weight, Other Cross: Tristan Himes, Sterling, 1, breed champion; Cutter Coats, Andrews, 2, reserve breed champion; Alexander Tenorio, Mitchell, 3.

>> OALIFE@OAOA.COM

Posted in on Saturday, September 14, 2019 3:00 am. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
70°
Humidity: 82%
Winds: ESE at 8mph
Feels Like: 70°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 89°/Low 67°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

sunday

weather
High 90°/Low 68°
A few clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

monday

weather
High 91°/Low 69°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]