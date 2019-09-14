GOOD NEWS: Fair Steer Prospect Show Results

The Permian Basin Fair & Expo have announced the steer prospect show results. They are listed as follows.
SA - JR STEER PROSPECT - SHOW A
- 20 - Class, 20, Simbra: Klaire Deaton, Yoakum, 1, breed champion; Jaylee Blair, Lubbock, 2, reserve breed champion; Mallory Emery, Lubbock, 3.
- 21 - Class, 21, Simmental: Jackson Greener, Cochran, 1, breed champion; Kincaid Boehning, Lamb, 2, reserve breed champion; Ryan Evans, Midland, 3; Cutter Coats, Andrews, 4.
- 22 - Light Weight, Black Cross: Mikaili Reyes, Mitchell, 1, reserve breed champion; Kristin Lopez, Midland, 2.
- 23 - Heavy Weight, Black Cross: Emma Williams, Crane, 1, breed champion; Kyndall Cathey, Andrews, 2.
- 24 - Class, 24, Red Cross: Kincaid Boehning, Lamb,; Laiken Beerwinkle, Lubbock, 1, breed champion; Brylon Frerich, Glasscock, 2, reserve breed champion; Aiden Greener, Cochran, 4.
- 25 - Light Weight, Other Cross: Kutter Bland, Lubbock, 1, reserve breed champion; Roxie Hernandez, Ector, 2; Alexia Rincones, Mitchell, 3.
- 26 - Heavy Weight, Other Cross: Tristan Himes, Sterling, 1, breed champion, grand champion; Cutter Coats, Andrews, 2; Alexander Tenorio, Mitchell, 3.
SB - JR STEER PROSPECT - SHOW B
- 01 - Light Weight, ABC: Coda Daniel, Lubbock, 1; Sterlin Montague, Andrews, 2.
- 02 - Heavy Weight, ABC: Collin Welper, Lubbock, 1, breed champion; Devyn Lendermon, Mitchell, 2 reserve breed champion.
- 03 - Light Weight, Angus: Tate Hogan, Sterling, 1, breed champion; Kelly-Ann Deaton, Yoakum, 2.
- 04 - Heavy Weight, Angus: Tripper Gross, Andrews, 1, reserve breed champion; Mikaili Reyes, Mitchell, 2.
- 05 - Class 5, Brangus: Jaylee Blair, Lubbock, 1; Laiken Beerwinkle, Lubbock, 2.
- 06 - Light Weight, Charolais: Jentry Chisum, Hale, 1; Addison Boehning, Lamb, 2; Klaire Deaton, Yoakum, 3; Cailyn Reyes, Mitchell, 4.
- 07 - Heavy Weight, Charolais: Kutter Bland, Lubbock, 1, breed champion; Tyler Chase, Hockley, 2, reserve breed champion; Laiken Beerwinkle, Lubbock, 3; Mikaili Reyes, Mitchell, 4.
- 08 - Light Weight, Hereford: Collin Welper, Lubbock, 1, breed champion; Riggen Gross, Andrews, 2; Sterlin Montague, Andrews, 3.
- 09 - Heavy Weight, Hereford: Blaine Hunt, Ward,; Jentry Chisum, Hale, 1, reserve breed champion; Brynlee Swan, Lubbock, 2; Emma Williams, Crane, 3.
- 10 - Light Weight, Limousin: Victoria Fowler, Andrews, 1, reserve breed champion; Westin Beerwinkle, Lubbock, 2; Geoffrey Gaona, Mitchell, 3.
- 11 - Heavy Weight, Limousin: Blaine Hunt, Ward, 1, breed champion; Charlotte Smalley, Lubbock, 2; Benton Bowman, Midland, 3.
- 12 - Light Weight, Maine Anjou: Brynlee Swan, Lubbock, 1, reserve breed champion; Ryder Gass, Glasscock, 2; Dez Vickers, Ector, 3.
- 13 - Heavy Weight, Maine Anjou: Tristan Himes, Sterling, 1, breed champion; Addison Boehning, Lamb, 2; Jayden Kelly, Gaines, 3; Jonathan Rincones, Mitchell, 4.
- 14 - Light Weight, Polled Hereford: Paul Caudle Jr, Midland, 1, breed champion; Jaedon Gass, Glasscock, 2, reserve breed champion; Braxton Pounds, Ector, 3.
- 15 - Heavy Weight, Polled Hereford: Hunter Cathey, Andrews, 1; Dez Vickers, Ector, 2; Alexia Rincones, Mitchell, 3.
- 16 - Class, 16, Santa Gertrudis: Collin Welper, Lubbock, 1, breed champion; Kelly-Ann Deaton, Yoakum, 2, reserve breed champion; Landon Strain, Mitchell, 3.
- 17 - Light Weight, Shorthorn: Jonathan Rincones, Mitchell, 1; Koby Nichols, Howard, 2; Charlotte Smalley, Lubbock, 3.
- 18 - Heavy Weight, Shorthorn: Gunner Coburn, Sterling, 1; Victoria Fowler, Andrews, 2; Landon Strain, Mitchell, 3.
- 19 - Class Simbra: Klaire Deaton, Yoakum, 1; Mallory Emery, Lubbock, 2.
- 20 - Class, Simmental: Ryan Evans, Midland, 1; Jackson Greener, Cochran, 2; Cutter Coats, Andrews, 3; Kincaid Boehning, Lamb, 4.
- 21 - Light Weight, Black Cross: Kristin Lopez, Midland, 1; Mikaili Reyes, Mitchell, 2.
- 22 - Heavy Weight, Black Cross: Emma Williams, Crane, 1, breed champion; Kyndall Cathey, Andrews, 2, reserve breed champion.
- 23 - Class, 23, Red Cross: Laiken Beerwinkle, Lubbock, 1; Kincaid Boehning, Lamb, 2; Aiden Greener, Cochran, 3; Brylon Frerich, Glasscock, 4.
- 24 - Light Weight, Other Cross: Kutter Bland, Lubbock, 1; Roxie Hernandez, Ector, 2; Alexia Rincones, Mitchell, 3.
- 25 - Heavy Weight, Other Cross: Tristan Himes, Sterling, 1, breed champion; Cutter Coats, Andrews, 2, reserve breed champion; Alexander Tenorio, Mitchell, 3.