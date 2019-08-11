  • August 11, 2019

GOOD NEWS: More than $78,000 raised for heat relief - Odessa American: Good News

e-Edition Subscribe

GOOD NEWS: More than $78,000 raised for heat relief

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, August 11, 2019 3:00 am

GOOD NEWS: More than $78,000 raised for heat relief Odessa American oalife@oaoa.com Odessa American

Westlake Ace Hardware recently partnered with The Salvation Army for a fan drive to benefit their local communities and help that in need beat the summer heat. In the span of just 18 days, $78,450 was raised, equating to more than 5,700 fans given to people in need.

Westlake Ace Hardware locations throughout the country hosted fan drives by asking customers to donate to The Salvation Army from June 6–23.

Westlake then turned customer’s donations into fans and chipped in an additional 575 fans for the charity.

Westlake employees load donated fans onto a Salvation Army truck.

“It is an honor to partner every year with The Salvation Army to help those with the most need keep cool and comfortable,” Joe Jeffries, president and chief executive officer of Westlake Ace Hardware said. “This program means a great deal to Westlake because we’re helping to positively impact lives, serve the communities in which we do business and live our core values of service, respect, and passion.”

The Salvation Army served more than 23 million Americans in 2018, which included cooling stations in the summer months, essential services at every major disaster, holiday assistance for struggling families and 54 million meals for the hungry.

“Need is no respecter of seasons. In the winter we’re fighting to keep people warm and in the summer we’re fighting to keep people cool,” Lt. Col. Ward Matthews said, The Salvation Army’s Secretary for National Community Relations and Development. “We’re grateful that Westlake continues to join us in that fight to meet human needs during the hot summer months.”

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7775 for the Good News and Life & Times coordinator.

Posted in on Sunday, August 11, 2019 3:00 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
81°
Humidity: 43%
Winds: SSE at 11mph
Feels Like: 82°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 102°/Low 76°
Sunny. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the mid 70s.

monday

weather
High 104°/Low 78°
Mainly sunny. Highs 102 to 106F and lows in the upper 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 104°/Low 75°
More sun than clouds. Highs 102 to 106F and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]