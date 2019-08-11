GOOD NEWS: More than $78,000 raised for heat relief

Westlake Ace Hardware recently partnered with The Salvation Army for a fan drive to benefit their local communities and help that in need beat the summer heat. In the span of just 18 days, $78,450 was raised, equating to more than 5,700 fans given to people in need.

Westlake Ace Hardware locations throughout the country hosted fan drives by asking customers to donate to The Salvation Army from June 6–23.

Westlake then turned customer’s donations into fans and chipped in an additional 575 fans for the charity.

Westlake employees load donated fans onto a Salvation Army truck.

“It is an honor to partner every year with The Salvation Army to help those with the most need keep cool and comfortable,” Joe Jeffries, president and chief executive officer of Westlake Ace Hardware said. “This program means a great deal to Westlake because we’re helping to positively impact lives, serve the communities in which we do business and live our core values of service, respect, and passion.”

The Salvation Army served more than 23 million Americans in 2018, which included cooling stations in the summer months, essential services at every major disaster, holiday assistance for struggling families and 54 million meals for the hungry.

“Need is no respecter of seasons. In the winter we’re fighting to keep people warm and in the summer we’re fighting to keep people cool,” Lt. Col. Ward Matthews said, The Salvation Army’s Secretary for National Community Relations and Development. “We’re grateful that Westlake continues to join us in that fight to meet human needs during the hot summer months.”