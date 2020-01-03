  • January 3, 2020

GOOD NEWS: Sul Ross President Bill Kibler to retire

GOOD NEWS: Sul Ross President Bill Kibler to retire

Posted: Friday, January 3, 2020 3:00 am

ALPINE Sul Ross State University President Bill Kibler has recently announced his retirement.

“I am announcing my intention to retire as the president of Sul Ross State University in June, 2020,” Kibler said in a statement.

Kibler was confirmed as the 12th President of Sul Ross State University by the Board of Regents of the Texas State University System on July 9, 2014. He has nearly 40 years’ experience in higher education.

Kibler came to Sul Ross from Mississippi State University, where he served 10 years as Vice President for Student Affairs, overseeing the university’s enrollment, admissions, financial aid, housing and other student-centered programs. Previously, he spent four years at the University of Florida as assistant to the Dean of Students and later as Assistant Dean. He moved to Texas A&M University in 1980 where he spent 24 years in ascending Student Affairs positions, the last year as Vice President.

A native of Milton, Florida, Kibler earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics (1976) and a Master’s Degree and a Specialist’s Degree in Counselor Education (1980) from the University of Florida. He later attended Texas A&M University, where he earned a Ph.D. in Educational Administration in 1991.

He and his wife, Pam, who has been a Licensed Professional Counselor, teacher and volunteer, are the parents of six children. They have four adult children: Ben (wife Karen), Zach, Kurt and Alissa, all Texas residents. They have two children at home: Austin and Gracie. They are the proud grandparents of Brooke and Luke.

The Kiblers served as foster parents to a total of 37 children over a 15-year period in both Texas and Mississippi.

