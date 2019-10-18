GOOD NEWS: SouthWest Bank named in the best banks to work for list

SouthWest Bank was recently named one of the Best Banks to Work For in 2019.

The Best Banks to Work For program, which was initiated in 2013 by American Banker and Best Companies Group, identifies, recognizes and honors U.S. banks for outstanding employee satisfaction.

To determine the Best Banks to Work For, participating companies’ workplace policies, practices, and demographics were evaluated. Employee surveys were also conducted to directly assess the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. The combined scores determined the top banks and the final ranking. The 2019 Best Banks to Work For list is made up of 85 companies, and South-West Bank is ranked 29.

“We are honored to make this list again! At SouthWest Bank, we strive to create an environment where an emphasis is placed on open communication, teamwork and community. We all give our best in each of our roles so that the entire team can be successful,” Dewey Bryant, CEO of SouthWest Bank, said. “It’s so rewarding to get recognized within the industry for creating an environment where people enjoy coming to work every day.”

The Best Banks to Work For program is open to commercial banks, thrifts, savings banks and other chartered retail financial institutions with at least 50 employees in the United States. The Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final ranking.

The full results of this year’s program are available at www.americanbanker. com and in the September issue of American Banker Magazine.