GOOD NEWS: Midland College recognized for Adult Education and Literacy

The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) has selected Midland College to receive a 2019 Performance Quality Improvement Award at the 23rd Annual Texas Workforce Conference.

The Award recognizes both exemplary program performance toward meeting targeted measures and employer partnerships.

Midland College has the number one program in the state of Texas offering Adult Education and Literacy. Incredible instructors deliver Midlanders English language, math, reading, writing and workforce training instruction morning, noon, and night to help adult students acquire the skills needed to succeed in the workforce, earn a high school equivalency (GED), and enter and succeed in college or workforce training.

There are 36 adult education programs in Texas serving 90,000 participants, and Midland College’s program is the best in the state for students completing their dreams of further education or workforce/college readiness.

“Midland College has had an outstanding adult education and literacy program for more than 20 years,” Associate Dean of Adult Education Lynda Webb said. “As the requirements for data driven excellence has been increased by the Texas Workforce Commissioners, and the emphasis on allowing adults a chance at meaningful education and careers, Midland College stepped up and met the challenge of increasing enrollment and completing educational goals for all the adults in the region. One-in-four adults in Midland County is non-literate, and each year Midland College’s adult education and literacy program serves more than 1000 adults in this community with skills training and educational opportunities.”