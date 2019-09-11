GOOD NEWS: Fair Open Pig Show

The Permian Basin Fair & Expo has announced the swine results. They are listed as follows.

01 - Class 1-Black OPB: Cooper Allen, Midland, first place; Bentley Smith, Borden, second place; Brody Stice, Reagan, third place; Destany Gift, Andrews, fourth place.

02 - Class 2-Spot: Kleigh Keys, Hale, first place; Grace Delao, Terry, second place; Delaney Brown, Gaines, third place; Abrianna Kitten, Lubbock, fourth place; Genai Lopez, Ector, fifth place; Hagan Hester, Reagan, sixth place.

03 - Class 3-White OPB: Cooper Allen, Midland, first place, breed champion; Delaney Brown, Gaines, second place; Kyle Allen, Midland, third place.

04 - Class 4-White OPB: Slade Scroggins, Dawson, first place, reserve breed champion; Carla Vazquez, Pecos, second place; J. Caleb Arp, Andrews, third place; Genai Lopez, Ector, fourth place.

05 - Class 5-Duroc: Brendel Obrien, Dawson, first place, breed champion; Genai Lopez, Ector, second place; Grace Delao, Terry, third place; Genai Lopez, Ector, fourth place.

06 - Class 6-Duroc: Emily Carroll, El Paso, first place, reserve breed champion; Braden Rutledge, Ector, second place.

07 - Class 7-Yorkshire: Amberlee Obrien, Dawson, first place, reserve breed champion; Gracen Proctor, Dawson, second place; Jadyn Boyd, Dawson, third place; Adalynn Peugh, Martin, fourth place.

08 - Class 8-Yorkshire: Kinsley Soto, Lubbock, first place, breed champion, reserve showmanship; Mitchell Carpenter, Dawson, second place; Braden Rutledge, Ector, third place; Peyton Walker, Scurry, fourth place.

09 - Class 9-Yorkshire: Braden Rutledge, Ector, first place; Kaitlyn Delossantos, Lubbock, second place.

10 - Class 10-Hampshire: Amberlee Obrien, Dawson, first place, reserve breed champion; Jadyn Boyd, Dawson, second place; Wesson Meadows, Lubbock, third place; Grace Delao, Terry, fourth place; Genai Lopez, Ector, fifth place.

11 - Class 11-Hampshire: Kinsley Soto, Lubbock, first place; Mitchell Carpenter, Dawson, second place; Gretchen Proctor, Dawson, third place; Gracen Proctor, Dawson, fourth place; Chase Hudson, Andrews, fifth place; Payten Sheeping, Hale, sixth place.

12 - Class 12-Hampshire: Slade Scroggins, Dawson, first place, breed champion, reserve champion; Heather Carroll, El Paso, second place; Peyton Walker, Scurry, third place; Genai Lopez, Ector, fourth place; Parker Wallace, Lubbock, fifth place; Abrianna Kitten, Lubbock, sixth place; Kylie Keys, Hale, seventh place.

13 - Class 13-Crosses: Gracen Proctor, Dawson, first place, reserve breed champion; Amberlee Obrien, Dawson, second place; Kinsley Soto, Lubbock, third place; Jadyn Boyd, Dawson, fourth place; Slade Scroggins, Dawson, fifth place; Brendel Obrien, Dawson, sixth place; Wesson Meadows, Lubbock, seventh place; Jadyn Boyd, Dawson, eighth place; Hagan Hester, Reagan, ninth place; Kailynn Peugh, Martin 10; Bentley Smith, Borden 11; Kleigh Keys, Hale 12.

14 - Class 14-Crosses: Ashlynn Peugh, Martin, first place; Kyle Allen, Midland, second place; Laynie Swafford, Dawson, third place; Lottie Allison, Dawson, fourth place; Brody Stice, Reagan, fifth place; Lorelai Allison, Dawson, sixth place; Gretchen Proctor, Dawson, seventh place; Bentley Smith, Borden, eighth place; Hayes Meadows, Lubbock, ninth place; Peyton Walker, Scurry 10.

15 - Class 15-Crosses: Delaney Brown, Gaines, first place, breed champion, grand champion, grand showmanship; Laynie Swafford, Dawson, second place; Landree Cozart, Dawson, third place; Peyton Walker, Scurry, fourth place; Landree Cozart, Dawson, fifth place; Landree Cozart, Dawson, sixth place; Grace Delao, Terry, seventh place; Wally Delossantos, Lubbock, eighth place.

16 - Class 16-Crosses: Heather Carroll, El Paso, first place; Parker Wallace, Lubbock, second place; Kyle Allen, Midland, third place; Emily Carroll, El Paso, fourth place; Braden Rutledge, Ector, fifth place; Parker Wallace, Lubbock, sixth place; Braden Rutledge, Ector, seventh place.