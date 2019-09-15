GOOD NEWS: Fair Heifer Show Results

The Permian Basin Fair & Expo have announced the heifer show results. They are listed as follows.
HA - JR HEIFER SHOW A
- 01 – Late, AOB: Case Heinrich, Hale, 1, breed champion, grand champion; Isabella Bomar, Ector, 2.
- 02 – Early, AOB: Kyle Allen, Midland, 1, reserve breed champion Scholarship; Jayden Kelly, Gaines, 2.
- 03 - Class 3, Angus: Danielynn Kelly, Gaines, 1, breed champion; Benton Bowman, Midland, 2, reserve breed champion.
- 04 - Class 4, Brangus: Madison Hanson, Pecos, 1, breed champion; Meagan Hanson, Pecos, 2, reserve breed champion; Meagan Hanson, Pecos, 3.
- 05 - Class 5, Chianina: Aubrey Ramos, Winkler, 1, breed champion.
- 06 - Class 6, Hereford: Trinity Coulston, Ward, 1, breed champion.
- 06 - Class 6, Polled Hereford: Georgia Morgan, Andrews, 2, reserve breed champion.
- 07 - Class 7, Hereford: Georgia Morgan, Andrews, 2, reserve breed champion.
- 07 - Class 7, Polled Hereford: Emma Williams, Crane, 1, breed champion; Heaven Coulston, Ward, 3; Tristan Cavazos, Crane, 4.
- 08 - Class 8, Shorthorn: Brylon Frerich, Glasscock, 1, breed champion; Danielynn Kelly, Gaines, 2, reserve breed champion.
- 09 - Class 9, Simmental: Case Heinrich, Hale, 1, breed champion reserve.
HB - JR HEIFER SHOW B
- 01 – Late, AOB: Case Heinrich, Hale, 1, grand champion; Isabella Bomar, Ector, 2.
- 02 – Early, Angus: Danielynn Kelly, Gaines, 2.
- 02 – Early, AOB: Kyle Allen, Midland, 1, reserve champion.
- 03 - Class 3, Angus: Benton Bowman, Midland, 1.
- 03 - Class 3, AOB: Jayden Kelly, Gaines, 2.
- 04 - Class 4, Brangus: Madison Hanson, Pecos, 1; Meagan Hanson, Pecos, 2; Meagan Hanson, Pecos, 3.
- 05 - Class 5, Chianina: Aubrey Ramos, Winkler, 1.
- 06 - Class 6, Hereford: Trinity Coulston, Ward, 1.
- 07 - Class 7, Polled Hereford: Emma Williams, Crane, 1; Heaven Coulston, Ward, 2; Tristan Cavazos, Crane, 3.
- 08 - Class 8, Shorthorn: Brylon Frerich, Glasscock, 1; Danielynn Kelly, Gaines, 2.
- 09 - Class 9, Simmental: Case Heinrich, Hale, 1.