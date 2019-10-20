  • October 20, 2019

Good News: In Appreciation - Odessa American: Good News

Good News: In Appreciation

Posted: Saturday, October 19, 2019 6:50 pm

Good News: In Appreciation

Diamondback Energy and the Odessa Chuck Wagon Gang recently treated the Odessa Police Department with First Responder Appreciation Lunch at Rolling 7's Ranch.

