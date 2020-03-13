GOOD NEWS: Science Fair Results

The Permian Basin Science & Engineering Fair was held March 7 at University of Texas Permian Basin.

The winners from Odessa are listed below.

ELEMENTARY DIVISION (GRADES 3RD - 5TH)

Giselle Rodriguez, Odessa, 3 Behavioral/Social Science, Austin Montessori Elementary, 3rd Place; Heyoan Caddell, Odessa, 3, Behavioral/Social Science, UTPB STEM Academy, 2nd Place; Naila Holguin, Odessa, 3, Earth Science, Austin Montessori Elementary, 3rd; Emma Cardona, Odessa, 3, Earth Science, St. John's Episcopal School, 2nd; Shreeya Sivakumar, Odessa, 3, Engineering, St. John's Episcopal School, 2nd; Antonio Alvarado, Odessa, 3, Life Science, Hays STEAM Academy, 3rd and FSF; Lilianna Gonzalez, Odessa, 3, Life Science, Austin Montessori Elementary, 2nd; Alyssa Thomas, Odessa, 3, Life Science, Hays STEAM Academy, 1st; Mallie Bishop, Odessa, 4, Behavioral/Social Science, St. John's Episcopal School, 3rd; Jade Conn, Odessa, 4, Behavioral/Social Science, St. John's Episcopal School, 2nd; Katy Jo Dobmeier, Odessa, 4, Chemistry, Hays STEAM Academy, FSF; Braelyn Gatewood, Odessa, 4, Chemistry, UTPB STEM Academy, FSF; Maximilian Lange, Odessa, 4, Chemistry, UTPB STEM Academy, 3rd; Ashley Nevarez, Odessa, 4, Chemistry, Austin Montessori Elementary, 3rd; Diya Reddy, Odessa, 4, Chemistry, Reagan Magnet Elementary School, 1st and FSF; Nathan Brock, Odessa, 4, Earth Science, Reagan Magnet Elementary School, Tied 3rd; Keerthana Bere, Odessa, 4, Earth Science, Reagan Magnet Elementary School, Tied 1st and FSF; Tate Butler, Odessa, 4, Engineering, Austin Montessori Elementary, 3rd; Librado Fuentes, Odessa, 4, Engineering, UTPB STEM Academy, 2nd; Daiwik Reddy, Odessa, 4, Life Science, Reagan Magnet Elementary School, 3rd and FSF; Isaac Gonzalez, Odessa, 4, Life Science, Reagan Magnet Elementary School, 2nd and FSF; Hari Chavez, Odessa, 4, Physics/Astronomy, St. John's Episcopal School, Tied 2nd; Kevin Heo, Odessa, 4, Physics/Astronomy, UTPB STEM Academy, Tied 3rd; Kinley Weaver, Odessa, 5, Chemistry, St. John's Episcopal School, 3rd and FSF; Andrew Simpson, Odessa, 5, Chemistry, Reagan Magnet Elementary School, 2nd; Benedict Rosaldo, Odessa, 5, Engineering, Reagan Magnet Elementary School, Rob Cochran; Vasty Urias, Odessa, 5, Life Science, Reagan Magnet Elementary School, Tied 2nd; Vivaan Dasari, Odessa, 5, Life Science, Reagan Magnet Elementary School, 1st and FSF; Alexavier Aguilar, Odessa, 5, Physics/Astronomy, Austin Montessori Elementary, 3rd and FSF; Shwetha Jayakumar, Odessa, 5, Physics/Astronomy, Reagan Magnet Elementary School, 1st and FSF; Alana Robles, Odessa, 4, Earth Science, St. John's Episcopal School, 2nd.

JUNIOR DIVISION (GRADES 6TH - 8TH)

Abigail Paredes, Odessa, 8, Animal Science, UTPB STEM Academy (Junior Division), 2nd; Edlin Gaytan, Odessa, 7, Behavioral and Social Science, UTPB STEM Academy (Junior Division), 1st; Quinn Boyer, Odessa, 8, Behavioral and Social Science, UTPB STEM Academy (Junior Division), 2nd; Carson Nevill, Odessa, 6, Biomedical and Health Sciences, St. John's Episcopal School, 2nd; Taylor Weaver, Odessa, 8, Biomedical and Health Sciences, St. John's Episcopal School, 1st; Abrielle Urias, Odessa, 8, Biomedical and Health Sciences, St. John's Episcopal School, Taylor Weaver 1st; Priscilla Carlile, Odessa, 8, Earth and Environmental Sciences, UTPB STEM Academy (Junior Division), 2nd; Thomas Curry, Odessa, 7, Earth and Environmental Sciences, UTPB STEM Academy (Junior Division), 3rd; Domenick Carrasco, Odessa, 8, Embedded Systems, UTPB STEM Academy (Junior Division), 1st; Alexia Ramos, ODESSA, 8, Energy: Physical, UTPB STEM Academy (Junior Division), 1st; Delilah Murati, ODESSA, 8, Energy: Physical, St. John's Episcopal School, Tied 3rd; Nicholas Fanucci Dishon, Odessa, 8, Engineering Mechanics, St. John's Episcopal School, 2nd; Julie Moseley, Odessa , 6, Materials Science, Montessori Mastery School of Odessa (Jr), 2nd; William Halford, Odessa, 6, Materials Science, UTPB STEM Academy (Junior Division), Tied 1st; Ethan Jimenez, Odessa, 8, Materials Science, UTPB STEM Academy (Junior Division), Tied 3rd; Raul Garcia, ODESSA, 7, Mathematics, St. John's Episcopal School, 1st; Toby Blankinship, Odessa, 7, Microbiology, UTPB STEM Academy (Junior Division), 3rd; Zane Ice, Odessa, 8, Physics & Astronomy, St. John's Episcopal School, 2nd; Kylee Coskrey, Odessa, 7, Plant Sciences, St. John's Episcopal School, Emilie Vanderford Tied 2nd; Emilie Vanderford, Odessa, 6, Plant Sciences, St. John's Episcopal School, Kylee Coskrey Tied 2nd; Kanishk Yankarla, Odessa, 7, Robotics and Intelligent Machines, Nimitz Middle School, 1st.

SENIOR DIVISION (9TH-12TH GRADES)

Allison Barnes, ODESSA, 9, Behavioral and Social Science, UTPB STEM Academy (Senior Division), 1st Place; Savannah McKay, ODESSA, 10, Behavioral and Social Science, UTPB STEM Academy (Senior Division), 2nd Place; Grace Herrera, Odessa, 10, Chemistry, UTPB STEM Academy (Senior Division), 3rd Place; Ian Rosales, Odessa, 9, Earth and Environmental Sciences, UTPB STEM Academy (Senior Division), 2nd Place; Ethan Cress, Odessa, 9, Earth and Environmental Sciences, UTPB STEM Academy (Senior Division), 3rd Place; Jodie Creel, Odessa, 9, Materials Science, UTPB STEM Academy (Senior Division), 1st Place; Trinity White, Odessa, 9, Materials Science, UTPB STEM Academy (Senior Division), 2nd Place; Edmund Perry, Odessa, 11, Materials Science, UTPB STEM Academy (Senior Division), 3rd Place; Tye Sikes, ODESSA, 11, Physics & Astronomy, UTPB STEM Academy (Senior Division), 1st Place; Jesse Davidson, Odessa, 10, Physics & Astronomy, UTPB STEM Academy (Senior Division), 2nd Place; Samuel Davidson, Odessa, 9, Plant Sciences, UTPB STEM Academy (Senior Division), 3rd Place; Emily Blankinship, Odessa, 10, System Software, UTPB STEM Academy (Senior Division), 2nd Place.

Note: FSF in the chart stands for Friends of the Science Fair Award.

