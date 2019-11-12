  • November 12, 2019

GOOD NEWS: Sul Ross QEP on display

GOOD NEWS: Sul Ross QEP on display

Posted: Tuesday, November 12, 2019 5:30 pm

ALPINE The Sul Ross State University Quality Enhancement Plan (QEP) has been selected by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission (SACSCOC) to be showcased in the Resource Room at the SACSCOC annual meeting Dec. 7-10 in Houston.

“This is a huge honor for our university’s QEP to be shown at this meeting,” Sul Ross QEP Coordinator April Aultman Becker said. “We’ve had such tremendous input from faculty, staff and students on our QEP for the last few years.”

Becker added that the QEP serving as a model for other institutions indicates the university is on the right track in improving student communication.

“Our faculty have also worked very hard in creating and teaching their mapped classes to help our students with written, oral and nonverbal communication skills.”

According to the QEP Executive Summary, Sul Ross initiated a broad-based institutional process of identifying possible QEP topics in the fall of 2015.

The process involved solicited input from stakeholders and a review of institutional data and best practices.

The summary also states that from this process, the need for students to understand how to communicate effectively through written, oral and visual communication emerged as the focus.

“This is an honor for all Sul Ross faculty, students, administrators and staff at all four campuses, because our Quality Enhancement Plan is the product of a broad-based institutional process,” said Dr. Jeanne Qvarnstrom, Assistant Vice President of Institutional Effectiveness.

“We can all celebrate the QEP and its recognition at the upcoming SACSCOC conference in December,” she said.

“Each year a small number of institutions are selected to be included in the Resource Room at the Annual Meeting,” Renee Brown, meeting planning specialist for SACSCOC, said.

“This gives other institutional representatives an opportunity to see examples of documentation that was viewed favorably by review committees.”

