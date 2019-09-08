  • September 8, 2019

GOOD NEWS: Odessa Police Academy announces graduates

GOOD NEWS: Odessa Police Academy announces graduates

Posted: Sunday, September 8, 2019 4:30 am

Odessa American

Odessa Police Department Chief of Police Michael Gerke proudly announces the induction of five new police officers into OPD.

The Odessa Police Academy 18th Session graduation ceremony took place on Aug. 16 at the MCM Eleganté.

The following graduates are:

  • Elizabeth Frescas, 28, was born in El Paso and raised in Canutillo. Frescas graduated from Canutillo High School. Frescas began her career with the OPD on Dec. 26, 2018.
  • Patrick Christopher Gillis, 28, was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Gillis graduated from Holy Trinity High School. Gillis served in the army and is currently serving in the Army Reserve. Gillis began his career with the OPD on Jan. 14, 2019.
  • John Thomas Mize, 25, was born in Bartow, Fla. and raised in Westbrook. Mize graduated from Westbrook High School. Mize served in the U.S. Navy. Mize began his career with the OPD on Nov. 5, 2018.
  • Andrea Mora-Rosales, 31, was born in Lovell, Wyo., and raised in Powell, Wyo. Mora graduated from Natrona County High School. Mora began her career with the OPD on Sept. 10, 2018.
  • Jimmie L. Rainey III, 23, was born and raised in Memphis, Tenn. Rainey graduated from Collierville High School. Rainey is currently serving in the Tennessee Army National Guard. Rainey began his career with the OPD on Dec. 3, 2018.

