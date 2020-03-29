GOOD NEWS: Midland attorney appointed to MC Board of Trustees

MIDLAND At their March 17 monthly meeting, the Midland College (MC) Board of Trustees elected Midland attorney and energy executive Scott Kidwell to fill the unexpired term of Ken Peeler who retired from the Board this past January after 47 years of service.

Ken Peeler’s son, Midland County Court-at-Law Judge K. Kyle Peeler, administered the oath of office to Kidwell during the meeting in the Gibson Board Room of the Pevehouse Administration Building on the Midland College main campus.

Kidwell is senior vice president of Administration for Concho Resources. In this role, he oversees the company’s governmental affairs, human resources, real estate, security and community reinvestment organizations as well as several other administrative areas. Kidwell joined Concho in 2011 and has held various roles within the company. Prior to joining Concho, he was a shareholder at Lynch, Chappell & Alsup, PC.

Kidwell currently serves as chair of the New Mexico Oil & Gas Association, chair-elect of the Permian Basin Petroleum Association, a member of the Texas Oil & Gas Association Board of Directors and past president of the Midland Downtown Park Conservancy. He is also a past president of the Midland County Bar Association.

Kidwell holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Texas Tech University and a Juris Doctor from Texas Tech University School of Law.

“Scott will be a fantastic addition to the Midland College Board,” said Midland College President Steve Thomas. “He brings with him some great experience as a community leader and business executive. I look forward to working with him as Midland College approaches 50 years of providing higher education, workforce training and cultural enrichment opportunities for the residents of West Texas.”

Kidwell will serve on the MC Board of Trustees through 2020. Kidwell’s At-Large Place 9 position will be on the November 2020 ballot, along with the Place 7 At-Large position currently occupied by Will Green and the Place 8 At-Large position occupied by Ralph Way.

MC Board of Trustees members are elected for six-year terms.