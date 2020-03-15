GOOD NEWS: OPD Awards/Promotional Ceremony

The Odessa Police Department Awards/Promotional Ceremony took place March 5 at Odessa College.
OPD officers recently promoted to rank of corporal: Felipe Cobos, Brian Cordero and Kaaiako Vavao.
OPD officers recently promoted to rank of sergeant: Yuri Herrera, Trent Autry and Lindsay Waychoff.
Lieutenant: John Sikes and Caleb Lacey.
Captain: Darryl Smith.
Deputy Chief: Robert Doporto and Matt Davidson.
OPD officers who received their TCOLE intermediate certificate: Cpl. David Yelton, Cpl. Daniel Mota, Cpl. Ian Pantoja and Cpl. Jaime Aguirre.
OPD officers who received their TCOLE advanced certificate: Cpl. Jason Ball, Cpl. Kendrick Barragan, Cpl. Michael Troglin, Cpl. Yuri Herrera, Cpl. Holly Hughes, Cpl. Whitney Branch, Cpl. Lauren Gonzales and Cpl. Pricilla Hughes.
OPD officers who received their TCOLE master certificate: Cpl. Joe Galindo Jr., Cpl. Gabriella Aguayo, Sergeant Patrick Chadwick and Cpl. Steve LeSueur.
Operations Bureau “Civilian of the Year” Award: Yadhira Lerma.
Administration Bureau “Civilian of the Year” Award: Rosa Quiroz.
Operations Bureau “Officer of the Year” Award: Cpl. James Santana.
Criminal Investigation Division “Officer of the Year” Award: Cpl. Sam Chavez.
PPOA “Officer of the Year” Award: Cpl. Kaaiako Vavao.
Certificate of Merit Awards: Cpl. Frank Robles, Cpl. Anthony Rossman, Sgt. Rusty Martin, Luis Garcia and Vanessa Ocampo.
Life Saving Awards: Sgt. Eddie Vallejo, Sgt. Rusty Martin, Sgt. Lindsay Waychoff, Reed Jones, Stephen Lofton and Taylor Box.
Meritorious Conduct Bar Award: Sgt. David Munoz.
Police Medal of Valor Award: Cpl. James Santana and Cpl. Kaaiako Vavao.
Police Shield Award: Cpl. Teddy Yelley.
To see Awards Ceremony Photo Album, visit tinyurl.com/rsxrf4p.