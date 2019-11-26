  • November 26, 2019

GOOD NEWS: TSUS issues $28.4 million in bond sale

GOOD NEWS: TSUS issues $28.4 million in bond sale

Posted: Tuesday, November 26, 2019 5:30 am

oalife@oaoa.com Odessa American

ALPINE The Texas State University System has issued $325.5 million in bonds at an average rate of 2.65 percent to refinance existing debt at lower rates and acquire proceeds for the construction of new facilities at three TSUS member institutions.

The bond issue includes refinancing $211.9 million in existing debt, saving $28.4 million in debt payments. The remaining $113.6 million will be used to support construction projects at Sam Houston State University, Texas State University and Lamar State College Orange.

“This transaction will save our member institutions tens of millions of dollars over the next 20 years and fund the construction of new facilities that are needed to accommodate growth across our System,” said Chancellor Brian McCall.

Posted in on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 5:30 am. | Tags: , , ,

