Odessa teens, mentor recognized for awareness work

AUSTIN In observance of National Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month this February, the Texas Council on Family Violence is recognizing three individuals and an organization for their work with Young Hearts Matter, a TCFV program which brings awareness to teen dating violence and promotes healthy relationships in Texas.

ACTIVIST OF THE YEAR

Isaac Camacho, 16, and Thaiz Martinez, 17, from Odessa High School each received the Activist of the Year Award for elevating awareness of teen dating violence in their community. Isaac and Thaiz were recognized for serving on the Crisis Center of West Texas’s Teen Leadership Council during its pilot year in 2019, where they planned and executed community-wide events around domestic violence prevention and became ambassadors for healthy relationships among their peers.

The teens also helped lead a local vigil in honor of recent victims who lost their lives to domestic violence, and Martinez read aloud the narratives of victims from Ector, Midland and Ward counties. To increase awareness about dating violence prevention, both students rallied their classmates to wear purple on Go Purple Day! during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. They also directed in-class activities such as “In Their Shoes,” a role-playing exercise that teaches youth how to identify and handle abusive relationships.

“It’s incredible to witness how much our youth cares about their peers’ safety and wellbeing, especially in dating relationships,” Damariz Medina, said. Medina nominated Isaac and Thaiz for the award and was the architect of the crisis center’s Teen Leadership Council. “One of the biggest influences on youth is what their own age group says and does, so that’s why it’s important to have teens involved in spreading the message that dating violence is 100 percent preventable and inexcusable.”

ADVOCATE OF THE YEAR

Damariz Medina, prevention educator manager at the Crisis Center in West Texas, received the Advocate of the Year Award for her dedication to supporting young people in their efforts to end dating violence. When Medina, 22, started noticing some of her own friends were struggling with unhealthy relationships, she brainstormed ways to involve her community in domestic violence prevention.

Medina is responsible for the inception and piloting of the Teen Leadership Council at the crisis center, recruiting youth from Odessa high schools for the council and crafting the curriculum for council meetings. Because of her passionate outreach, twice as many teens applied for council positions than expected.

TEXAS PARTNER FOR CHANGE AWARD

The Texas Partner for Change Award, which recognizes organizations whose partnership and efforts have given voice to violence prevention and helped inspire systemic changes across Texas, was awarded to the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office this year.

The Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office received the award for being a trusted and resourceful ally to young people who are working to make their communities safer. The office has been instrumental in marketing healthy relationship messaging not only to Hidalgo County but to Texas as well.

“The Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office truly has set the gold standard for engaging and prioritizing youth leadership that can be modeled across the state,” said Gloria Aguilera Terry, CEO of TCFV. “All of the Young Hearts Matter Award winners are leaders in domestic violence prevention but even more than that, they’re examples of how anyone in any community can help save lives.”

TEEN DATING VIOLENCE AWARENESS MONTH

In 2018, over 11 percent and 7.5 percent of female and male teens, respectively, reported physical violence from their romantic partner. TCFV’s Honoring Texas Victims report tells the stories of 211 individuals lost to domestic violence in Texas in 2018. Eight of the victims were 19 or younger, with the youngest victim being 16.

In addition to the awards this month, Texas Council on Family Violence also published a Young Hearts Matter Toolkit in English and Spanish as a resource for domestic violence providers, parents, teens and schools to use in educating others about dating violence prevention.

Learn more about Young Hearts Matter, the 2020 award winners and Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month at tcfv.org/theriver.

