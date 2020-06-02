  • June 2, 2020

GOOD NEWS: Board of Regents adds BSN program, gifts and donations acknowledged - Odessa American: Good News

e-Edition Subscribe

GOOD NEWS: Board of Regents adds BSN program, gifts and donations acknowledged

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, June 2, 2020 7:00 am

GOOD NEWS: Board of Regents adds BSN program, gifts and donations acknowledged oalife@oaoa.com Odessa American

ALPINE The Board of Regents of the Texas State University System authorized Sul Ross State University to add a Bachelor of Science in Nursing to the program inventory at SRSU’s Alpine campus during May 26 virtual spring meeting.

Sul Ross is developing a proposal to the State Board of Nursing to implement a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing (BSN), to be submitted this spring. The proposed program, pending Board of Nursing approval, will permit students to complete a four-year BSN program as a matriculating freshman and will be administered through the Department of Nursing in the College of Arts and Sciences.

Sul Ross also has a Registered Nursing to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (RN to BSN) program on the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB) program inventory for SRSU- Rio Grande College. Because the THECB stipulates the current RN to BSN program is expressly for students who are currently Registered Nurses (RN), and because both the BSN and RN to BSN programs lead to the same final degree, we request that the proposed program be added to the Alpine inventory and reflect that the BSN may be earned by both current RN and non-RN students.

The curricula for the proposed BSN and the existing RN to BSN are complementary, and lead to the same bachelor’s degree as recognized by Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

The request will remove the existing BSN program from the Rio Grande College program inventory and add it to the Alpine inventory, under the administration of the Department of Nursing in the College of Arts and Sciences. No changes in degree plan, course titles or descriptions are required, only a change in program location.

In other business from last week’s meeting, the Regents acknowledged more than $5 million in gifts and donations to SRSU including:

>> Jan. 27: San Antonio Livestock Exposition Inc. $20,000.00 BRI SALE Fellowship.

>> Jan. 27: Greater Houston Quail Coalition $5,000.00 BRI Trans Pecos Scaled Quail.

>> Jan. 30: William H. Pitt Foundation, Inc. $15,000.00 Museum Advantage Fund.

>> Jan. 30: William H. Pitt Foundation, Inc. $10,000.00 William H. Pitt/Charles Mallory Scholarship Fund.

>> Feb. 7: Dr. and Dr. Jeffery Goudreau $5,000.00 Trappings of Texas.

>> Feb. 14: Mr. and Mrs. John Weisman $5,100.00 Trappings of Texas.

>> Feb. 14: Mr. and Mrs. Brad Carter $5,000.00 Brad & Vicki Carter Scholarship Fund.

>> Feb. 20: Texas Parks & Wildlife Foundation $48,893.20 Borderlands Research Institute.

>> Feb. 20: Mr. and Mrs. John Korbell $5,000.00 Trappings of Texas.

>> March 6: Anonymous $10,000.00 Ronald J. Killion & Donna J. Killion Endowment Scholarship Fund.

>> March 6: Mr. Patrick J. Kennedy, Jr. $5,000.00 Trappings of Texas.

>> March 6: Mr. Stuart Stedman $5,000.00 BRI Stewardship Program.

>> March 6: Anonymous $5,000.00 Trans-Pecos Archaeological Program.

>> March 6: La Brasada Foundation $5,000.00 Trappings of Texas.

>> March 6: Mr. Morris R. Greenhaw $5,000.00 Ronald J. Killion & Donna J. Killion Endowment Scholarship Fund.

>> March 23: Mr. and Mrs. Bob Hayter $10,000.00 Jackson Field Turf Project.

>> March 23: ANRS & Rodeo Exes Association $7,500.00 ANRS & Roseo Exes Rodeo Scholarship Fund.

>> March 23: ANRS & Rodeo Exes Association $7,500.00 ANRS & Rodeo Exes Academic Scholarship.

 

Sul Ross State University Foundation

>> Jan. 10: Nancy M. Law $25,000.00 Franklin & Virginia Law Endowment.

>> Jan. 29: The McCoy’s $5,000,000.00 MOBB Museum Complex.

>> Feb. 24: Nancy M. Law $10,814.00 Franklin & Virginia Law Endowment.

>> March 24: Thompson Family Foundation $10,000.00 BRI Operating.

 

Friends of the Center for Big Bend Studies

>> March 8: Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Fort $150,000.00 Center for Big Bend Studies.

Posted in on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 7:00 am.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
65°
Humidity: 91%
Winds: SE at 8mph
Feels Like: 65°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 89°/Low 67°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

wednesday

weather
High 94°/Low 69°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

thursday

weather
High 98°/Low 69°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]