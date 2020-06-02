GOOD NEWS: Board of Regents adds BSN program, gifts and donations acknowledged

ALPINE The Board of Regents of the Texas State University System authorized Sul Ross State University to add a Bachelor of Science in Nursing to the program inventory at SRSU’s Alpine campus during May 26 virtual spring meeting.

Sul Ross is developing a proposal to the State Board of Nursing to implement a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing (BSN), to be submitted this spring. The proposed program, pending Board of Nursing approval, will permit students to complete a four-year BSN program as a matriculating freshman and will be administered through the Department of Nursing in the College of Arts and Sciences.

Sul Ross also has a Registered Nursing to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (RN to BSN) program on the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB) program inventory for SRSU- Rio Grande College. Because the THECB stipulates the current RN to BSN program is expressly for students who are currently Registered Nurses (RN), and because both the BSN and RN to BSN programs lead to the same final degree, we request that the proposed program be added to the Alpine inventory and reflect that the BSN may be earned by both current RN and non-RN students.

The curricula for the proposed BSN and the existing RN to BSN are complementary, and lead to the same bachelor’s degree as recognized by Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

The request will remove the existing BSN program from the Rio Grande College program inventory and add it to the Alpine inventory, under the administration of the Department of Nursing in the College of Arts and Sciences. No changes in degree plan, course titles or descriptions are required, only a change in program location.

In other business from last week’s meeting, the Regents acknowledged more than $5 million in gifts and donations to SRSU including:

>> Jan. 27: San Antonio Livestock Exposition Inc. $20,000.00 BRI SALE Fellowship.

>> Jan. 27: Greater Houston Quail Coalition $5,000.00 BRI Trans Pecos Scaled Quail.

>> Jan. 30: William H. Pitt Foundation, Inc. $15,000.00 Museum Advantage Fund.

>> Jan. 30: William H. Pitt Foundation, Inc. $10,000.00 William H. Pitt/Charles Mallory Scholarship Fund.

>> Feb. 7: Dr. and Dr. Jeffery Goudreau $5,000.00 Trappings of Texas.

>> Feb. 14: Mr. and Mrs. John Weisman $5,100.00 Trappings of Texas.

>> Feb. 14: Mr. and Mrs. Brad Carter $5,000.00 Brad & Vicki Carter Scholarship Fund.

>> Feb. 20: Texas Parks & Wildlife Foundation $48,893.20 Borderlands Research Institute.

>> Feb. 20: Mr. and Mrs. John Korbell $5,000.00 Trappings of Texas.

>> March 6: Anonymous $10,000.00 Ronald J. Killion & Donna J. Killion Endowment Scholarship Fund.

>> March 6: Mr. Patrick J. Kennedy, Jr. $5,000.00 Trappings of Texas.

>> March 6: Mr. Stuart Stedman $5,000.00 BRI Stewardship Program.

>> March 6: Anonymous $5,000.00 Trans-Pecos Archaeological Program.

>> March 6: La Brasada Foundation $5,000.00 Trappings of Texas.

>> March 6: Mr. Morris R. Greenhaw $5,000.00 Ronald J. Killion & Donna J. Killion Endowment Scholarship Fund.

>> March 23: Mr. and Mrs. Bob Hayter $10,000.00 Jackson Field Turf Project.

>> March 23: ANRS & Rodeo Exes Association $7,500.00 ANRS & Roseo Exes Rodeo Scholarship Fund.

>> March 23: ANRS & Rodeo Exes Association $7,500.00 ANRS & Rodeo Exes Academic Scholarship.

Sul Ross State University Foundation

>> Jan. 10: Nancy M. Law $25,000.00 Franklin & Virginia Law Endowment.

>> Jan. 29: The McCoy’s $5,000,000.00 MOBB Museum Complex.

>> Feb. 24: Nancy M. Law $10,814.00 Franklin & Virginia Law Endowment.

>> March 24: Thompson Family Foundation $10,000.00 BRI Operating.

Friends of the Center for Big Bend Studies

>> March 8: Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Fort $150,000.00 Center for Big Bend Studies.