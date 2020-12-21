ECISD, OC trustee positions up for vote

Four positions on the Ector County Independent School Board of Trustees and three on the Odessa College Board of Trustees are up for election in May 2021.

Filing period is Jan. 13 through Feb. 12, 2021. People can come to the administration building physically to fill out an application at 802 N. Sam Houston Ave.

The election is May 1, 2021.

Those interested can mail the applications to Cynthia McNabb, P.O. Box 3912, Odessa, Texas, 79760-3912; email to cynthia.mcnabb@ectorcountyisd.org, or fax to 432-456-9878 More information may be found on the ECISD website.

Positions 2, 4, 5 and 7 on the ECISD Board of Trustees are up for election in May.

Position 2 is President Delma Abalos, Position 4 is Chris Stanley, Position 5 is Secretary Steve Brown and Position 7 is Nelson Minyard.

The filing period is Jan. 13 to Feb. 12, 2021. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Stanley was appointed to finish the unexpired term of Doyle Woodall who resigned in June after putting posts on Facebook that some might find offensive.

On the OC board, spots held by Vice President Gary Johnson, Place 7, Secretary Larry Johnson, Place 5, and J.E. “Coach” Pressly are up for a vote.

Those interested should file with the office of Ken Zartner, vice president for administrative services at Odessa College. The office can be reached at 432-335-6701.