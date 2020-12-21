  • December 21, 2020

ECISD, OC trustee positions up for vote - Odessa American: Community

e-Edition Subscribe

ECISD, OC trustee positions up for vote

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, December 21, 2020 6:43 pm

ECISD, OC trustee positions up for vote oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Four positions on the Ector County Independent School Board of Trustees and three on the Odessa College Board of Trustees are up for election in May 2021.

Filing period is Jan. 13 through Feb. 12, 2021. People can come to the administration building physically to fill out an application at 802 N. Sam Houston Ave.

The election is May 1, 2021.

Those interested can mail the applications to Cynthia McNabb, P.O. Box 3912, Odessa, Texas, 79760-3912; email to cynthia.mcnabb@ectorcountyisd.org, or fax to 432-456-9878 More information may be found on the ECISD website.

Positions 2, 4, 5 and 7 on the ECISD Board of Trustees are up for election in May.

Position 2 is President Delma Abalos, Position 4 is Chris Stanley, Position 5 is Secretary Steve Brown and Position 7 is Nelson Minyard.

The filing period is Jan. 13 to Feb. 12, 2021. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Stanley was appointed to finish the unexpired term of Doyle Woodall who resigned in June after putting posts on Facebook that some might find offensive.

On the OC board, spots held by Vice President Gary Johnson, Place 7, Secretary Larry Johnson, Place 5, and J.E. “Coach” Pressly are up for a vote.

Those interested should file with the office of Ken Zartner, vice president for administrative services at Odessa College. The office can be reached at 432-335-6701.

Posted in , on Monday, December 21, 2020 6:43 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
51°
Humidity: 21%
Winds: SSE at 5mph
Feels Like: 49°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 68°/Low 38°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 69°/Low 41°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.

wednesday

weather
High 58°/Low 24°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 20s.

thursday

weather
High 54°/Low 28°
Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]