GOOD NEWS: ORMC donation

Odessa Regional Medical Center hosted the Crosstown Rivalry competition at Ratliff Stadium on Oct. 11, prior to the PHS v OHS football game.
The Odessa Police Department competed against the Odessa Fire Rescue in a few tailgate games.
ORMC donated $3,000 to OPD and $3,000 to OFR.
OFR was crowned the “winner” in the games, however both departments won thanks to ORMC’s generous donation.
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7775 for the Good News and Life & Times coordinator.