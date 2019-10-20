  • October 20, 2019

GOOD NEWS: ORMC donation - Odessa American: Community

e-Edition Subscribe

GOOD NEWS: ORMC donation

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, October 20, 2019 4:45 am

GOOD NEWS: ORMC donation Odessa American oalife@oaoa.com Odessa American

Odessa Regional Medical Center hosted the Crosstown Rivalry competition at Ratliff Stadium on Oct. 11, prior to the PHS v OHS football game.

The Odessa Police Department competed against the Odessa Fire Rescue in a few tailgate games.

ORMC donated $3,000 to OPD and $3,000 to OFR.

OFR was crowned the “winner” in the games, however both departments won thanks to ORMC’s generous donation.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7775 for the Good News and Life & Times coordinator.

Posted in , on Sunday, October 20, 2019 4:45 am. | Tags: ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
56°
Humidity: 40%
Winds: S at 6mph
Feels Like: 55°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 89°/Low 46°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 40s.

monday

weather
High 77°/Low 46°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 40s.

tuesday

weather
High 79°/Low 51°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]