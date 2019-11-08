  • November 8, 2019

GOOD NEWS: OHH reaches milestone of $5 million shared - Odessa American: Community

GOOD NEWS: OHH reaches milestone of $5 million shared

Posted: Friday, November 8, 2019 4:45 am

Oilfield Helping Hands (OHH) has now shared $5 million with oilfield families in need.

Since its founding in 2003, OHH’s mission has been to provide financial assistance to oilfield workers in financial crisis, who live or work in the designated territories of an OHH chapter through corporate memberships and fundraising events. OHH has grown from its location in Houston to chapters across the country, including Oklahoma, the Permian Basin and the Rocky Mountains.

Bill Markus, OHH Houston Chapter president, said, “Our goal is to be the premier charitable organization for the oilfield community, and we welcome individual members, volunteers, event sponsors and corporate members to assist us in achieving this goal. $5 million donated towards helping oilfield families in need is a huge milestone, and we look forward to giving more and to our continued growth. If you’re in need of financial assistance through no fault of your own, we want you to know that OHH is here for you.”

Gene Pate, OHH chairman of the board, said, “As a non-profit charitable organization, we work in the most economical fashion to maximize the funds available to recipients each year. We have expanded from Houston throughout the years, and are continuing to work towards establishing chapters in other areas in the United States as well. We are ecstatic that we have reached $5 million shared with oilfield families – that is what OHH is all about.”

Upcoming fundraising events include the OHH Houston Golf Tournament, Inaugural Permian Golf Classic, Rockies Murder Mystery Dinner and Oklahoma Chapter Sporting Clays Tournament.

For more information, visit www.oilfieldhelpinghands.org.

