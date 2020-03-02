MCH volunteer finds satisfaction in vocation

Josie Mediano is busier now than she was as an educator.

For the past eight years, she has been volunteering at Medical Center Hospital, working a couple of part-time jobs and refereeing volleyball games with her husband.

Mediano has logged 400 hours in her time at MCH at the joint care center, with condolence carts, special events, fundraisers and serving as treasurer on the Auxiliary Board. She also volunteers at Hope House and her church, St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Church.

She was in education for 32 years serving in part as a vice principal at Odessa High School, principal at St. Mary’s Central Catholic School and as an adjunct professor at Odessa College.

Manager of Volunteer Services Jennifer Jones said there’s always some driver that makes people want to volunteer.

“ I thought it was important to give back in some form or fashion. But a long time ago when my dad was still alive and he was ill towards the end of his life, we’d have to come up here quite often and I’d always see some really friendly faces at the front,” Mediano said describing how she came to volunteer at MCH.

“ They were always so friendly and so good to us. I thought one of these days, I want to do that. Sure enough I had the opportunity a couple of years later to do that,” she added.

“… It just fills your heart knowing you’re doing a service for someone.”

Mediano said she enjoys all aspects of volunteering, but the Joint Center is one of her favorites right now.

“ The people, the PTAs (physical therapist assistants), they’re like family. They’re so sweet and so good and so kind. It’s more than just a job to them and I feel like that’s what it is for us, too. It’s not just volunteering. We’re

Here because we want to be. I’ve met a lot of people here through the volunteering, through the different departments that I’ve worked at and the other volunteers here as well. You get close to them; you learn about their family; what brought them here … It makes you feel good to give back, and even if it’s just in some little bitty form, it’s just a good feeling. It gets you out of the house even on a cold day like today,” Mediano said.

She also enjoys filling the condolence carts.

“ It’s actually a cart that has drawers. We fill them … with snacks, water; things that they would need in the room so they don’t have to go out the room so they can stay with their loved one because their loved one doesn’t have a lot of time left. They have snacks, water, Bibles, things they can write notes on. …,” Mediano said.

There are also crafts to work on, books and magazines to read, coffee, Kleenex — “any little essential they might think they might need,” she added.

Jones said they currently have 65 adult volunteers, 89 junior volunteers and about 10 college volunteers. She added that the volunteers are a close-knit group.

And the hospital is always looking for more.

“ When we’re out in the public we’re always recruiting,” Jones said. “They can go to our website and apply online. The best way to recruit is one-on-one. … If you’re happy volunteering, it’s only going to be natural that you promote volunteering here at Medical Center.”

Among the things the on boarding process includes a background check, interview, references, a TB test and orientation.

Mediano said they review policies and procedures for the hospital because if anything were to happen, they need to know the information.

Applications for junior volunteers are taken from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31. The youngsters start the first week of June. They have to be 14 by June 1 to apply. They age out when they graduate from high school, but they can become college volunteers.

“ That’s a very popular program, so we are limited,” Jones said. “The kids that are in the program stay. That tells me how many I can accept for this year. I have 52 applicants that wanted to come, so many of them will not make the cut because we don’t have room for them. We want to cap at about 90.”

Jones said she loses volunteers because they’re getting older and their health gets in the way. Also, their children may want their loved ones to move closer to them.

She said volunteers need to be physically able, being bilingual and computer literate are helpful because they need to look things up.