NTO recruitment nets lots of interest

When George H.W. Bush New Tech Odessa Principal Gerardo Ramirez was in school, there were no alternatives to Odessa and Permian high schools.

At a recruitment session Tuesday, Ramirez pointed out the advantages of New Tech Odessa to approximately 350 eighth-graders at the Bonham Middle School auditorium. He bought along three NTO students Akemi Cabello, a 15-year-old sophomore, Briana Martinez, an 18-year-old senior, and Joseph Ramirez, a 17-year-old senior, with him to talk about their experiences.

New Tech currently has 375 students and wants to take in 130 incoming freshmen. They currently have 125 freshmen, 115 sophomores, about 93 juniors and the seniors are in the 70s.

Ramirez said NTO is “very unique” and “very different.” He added that it’s better to start at New Tech as a freshman, if not a sophomore to see it through.

A lot of students leave because they are moving out of town. There also have been leadership changes at NTO in recent years and junior year also is when the Advanced Placement and dual credit classes start, Ramirez said.

“It’s not that a lot of them go back to OHS and Permian for sports. Typically they just move out of town. Our campus really attracts a lot of people that may be new to the area and they’re looking for something different,” Ramirez said.

As of Tuesday, NTO officials had been to all the middle schools presenting to eighth graders to see if they would be interested in New Tech as a school of choice for next year. However, more are planned because Ramirez is still getting interested phone calls.

“We do our recruitment in the fall. We also have a series of meetings that we’re hosting parents come in with their learners, hear about the campus see the campus, we have a student panel that will speak to their experience so far then we’ll open up the building for them to see it in action and then see the classrooms and how the learning environment is very different,” Ramirez said.

The primary information given to prospective students is that they believe in project-based learning as the primary mode of instruction; a culture of trust, respect and responsibility; and seamless use of technology — giving students a MacBook or MacPro as their paper and pencil for school.

“We do a lot of Q & A. Our students that do attend here, we do allow them to travel throughout the day for UIL activities such as band, football, orchestra and they go to what would be their home school — Odessa High or Permian High School. We talk about our clubs and organizations that we offer; our robotics; our National Honor Society; our student council; Odyssey of the Mind …,” Ramirez said.

Cadence Ramon, Warrentee Stricklin, Ashley Cervantes, and Nathan Miller, all 13-year-old eighth-graders, were leaning toward applying to NTO after the presentation.

“I thought it was pretty cool like how they do stuff there and they actually help you,” Ramon said.

She added that the smaller campus appeals to her.

Stricklin liked the fact that everyone helps each other and they “come together for everything.”

Miller’s brother attends NTO so he’s been sold for a while.

“I really thought that everything about it just inspired me to do what I believe would be best for me. I feel like going to NTO would be very good because I’m a very good well working person and I love to work with other people and I love technology. I really thrive in those conditions. I just small classes, that’s one of the big things I would truly love,” Miller said.

For more information, call (432) 456-6989 or check out the school on social media.