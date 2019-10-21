OHS to stage ‘Silver Linings’

Odessa High School students are about to tell the community what’s on their mind with a peer issues show titled “Silver Linings.”

The show is set for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Odessa High School Performing Arts Center. Admission is $5 for adults. The show will be staged for certain classes during the day for $1, Theater Director Chyree LeMaster said.

The show, which has been ongoing for many years, covers a wide variety of topics with pieces written by students. Students from other classes also have sent in pieces.

“And all of those pieces are put together and created for this,” LeMaster said.

Silver Linings includes pieces about abuse, acceptance of yourself and others, LGBT issues, rape, drinking and driving, addiction in general, body positivity, pregnancy, special needs, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and much more.

LeMaster said 22 students participated in the venture.

Other productions have covered teen dating violence, suicide prevention, cutting and then it started morphing into many different issues.

“It’s things that are part of their lives that they want to discuss and help each other learn how to deal with it in a better way,” LeMaster said. “The kids have done a really good job of talking about them (the topics) and writing about them. I’m very proud of them. They’ve worked very hard and it’s usually student-led. …”

Seventeen-year-old senior Michaella Morris was the director and leader last year and serves in the same role this year. LeMaster said she has been very sick, so other people have been helping out, but she said Morris has done a wonderful job.

Morris said this is the second peer issue show she has directed. She did lights for it her sophomore year.

“It’s kind of hard, but it’s also really easy (to direct) because it’s a peer issue show. The things we talk about are things I’ve gone through and mostly everyone I know has gone through. It’s easy to represent them when they know they’re being represented because they come together to put together something that everyone understands cohesively. Everyone gets how it feels to be depressed or discriminated against …,” Morris said.

Topics are selected by the production class. They talk about things they have seen people struggling with recently and what they are struggling with.

“So it’s what is the community going through right now,” Morris said.

She added that human trafficking is a big issue right now so there are pieces on that because it’s something people need to know about even if it’s uncomfortable.

“… But with the show the entire intention is to talk about it because it’s easier to cope and accept stuff like therapy and accept to yourself that these things happen and it can get better when you see someone else representing it in a more positive and honest light,” Morris said.

They did not include the Aug. 31 mass shooting partly because an OHS student, Leilah Hernandez, was killed in it.

“… We want to help people, but we don’t want to hurt people at the same time. We feel like that would be a little too soon for it to be in a show shown to the school all day,” Morris said.

Seventeen-year-old senior Hope Huber was in the production last year and wrote many of the pieces in it this year and last. Huber said writing is something she really loves and being able to see it put into action is powerful for her.

Huber said it is very important for these topics to be staged.

“When I first saw the show it really helped me know that I’m not alone. I feel like everyone needs to know that they’re not alone. That’s maybe the most important thing and for people to know that these are things that are actually happening and maybe sympathize more with other people who are going through it, to know that it’s not something scary or weird. It’s really normal and people are going through it every day,”

Huber said she writes about her own experiences and things she feels people need to know more about.

“And just you see a lot of things in the media that are portrayed badly and you just want to try to portray it from a more realistic aspect, from how a teenager would see it because this is a show for teenagers and their families,” Huber said.

Seeing what she has written come to life on stage, she said, is incredibly powerful.

“It makes me really proud to see that I’ve written something because I also see people’s reactions when they see it. I see the tears in people’s eyes and I hear the laughter and I have people come up to me and ask me about how I wrote it. I’ve actually last year had people come up and give me a hug,” Huber said.

Katelan Crowder, a 15-year-old sophomore, said this is her first year in the production but she has watched many before.

“When I watched these productions in previous years I was always kind of empowered by it and I thought it was a very special thing to do because it’s a lot of issues that kids my age and older, and maybe even younger, have to deal with and it’s important for us as a production class to reach out and connect with our audience and this is a perfect example,” Crowder said.

She said she is very excited about the upcoming show and said while the topics are dark, they’re very real.

“… It’s very important to talk about these things. That what it’s not such a taboo subject that we never talk about,” Crowder said.

She added that it makes it easier to open conversations at school on how they deal with different things.

LeMaster said the students are pretty fantastic.

“… They write this information and that they share it and they have the courage to do that. They’re just incredible kids,” she said.