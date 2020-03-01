59-year-old German hopes to relocate to Texas by opening food trailer

Nearly a decade ago, Joachim Nelde made his first trip to Texas.

The 59-year-old German — who communicated verbally and through a translation program on his cellphone — said he has made the more than 14-hour flight from Berlin every year since 2012.

Nelde wants to call Texas his permanent residence and he’s in the process of making that hope a reality with an investment visa. Nelde is building a food trailer, which would be called Jo’s Schnitzel Shack, and it would give him an opportunity to live and work in the United States.

“ I’m looking for a new experience for the second half of my life,” Nelde said. “This is a new experience and a new challenge for me.”

Some of the items that would be sold at Jo’s Schnitzel Shack are schnitzel, buletten, currywurst, potato salad, fries and sauerkraut.

Nelde learned how to cook his German cuisine from his grandmother who brought the recipes from the Province of Silesia.

In 1961, Nelde was born in Hennigsdorf. He explained the year he was born was the same year the German Democratic Republican began construction of the Berlin Wall. Nelde said he grew up in a communist regime, but behind closed doors his family lived as Christian conservatives. Nelde was baptized Lutheran.

“ Unfortunately, my parents didn't have the strength to protest externally,” Nelde said through translation.

Nelde started his cooking journey at a young age as he watched his grandmother in the kitchen.

As he got older, his grandmother taught him more techniques and eventually Nelde cooked for his siblings after school.

“ My mother was happy that I cared and cooked for my siblings.” Nelde said.

From the ages of 18 to 21, Nelde served mandatory service in the army. After his military service, Nelde spent the next five years working during the day and going to school three nights a week. He earned an electrical engineering degree and worked for a company that built and developed a new engine for an electric train.

Nelde’s life changed in 1989 — the Berlin Wall came down, his daughter was born and the economy in his communist region started to dwindle. The electric train company he worked for was sold in 1990 to a new owner who fired him.

After a couple months of looking for a job, Nelde started his own demolition and excavating business. He said at the height of company’s business he had 50 employees.

Nelde’s business was doing well, but the mother of his daughter decided to leave and moved more than 360 miles south of Berlin to Munich. He said when his daughter’s mother left him and that’s when he started online dating. Nelde explained that he would look at the online dating website every once in a while, but not every day.

In 2011, Nelde said a woman from Texas contacted him on the online dating website.

“ I don’t know why the woman was looking for a German man on this platform,” Nelde said.

Nelde said the two started talking in the spring and six months later the woman and her son came to visit Nelde in Berlin. Nelde said he made a return trip with the woman and her son in early 2012. Nelde said the relationship didn’t work, but he wanted to know more about Texas.

For the last nine years, Nelde said he has traveled to Texas alone and visit all parts of the state. He said his favorite city is San Antonio, while his favorite place is the Big Bend National Park.

Nelde meet some of his West Texas friends in 2016 and would cook for them. He said the reaction to his cooking was so positive that they urged him to open a food trailer. Nelde said he has been contemplating a food trailer for two years.

“ There’s good street food scene in Texas especially in Austin, San Antonio and Houston,” Nelde said who hopes to start his food trailer business in West Texas and eventually branch to other cities throughout the state.

Nelde said there are two phases to the investment visa. The first is to invest, which he’s doing with the food trailer. The second is to have a business and economic plan. He hopes to finish the outside of the food trailer before he leaves for Germany on March 7 and then when returns in the summer he plans to put all the necessary appliances inside the food trailer.

Though it can be a stressful time, Nelde said he won’t be worried about anything until it comes down to the decision on his investment visa approval. Nelde hopes with the investment visa that he can remain in the United States permanently and eventually receive a Green Card.

“ The more I travel and the more people that I get to know from Texas, the more I’m falling in love with this country and with these people,” Nelde said.