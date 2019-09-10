GOOD NEWS: FAIR COLLECTION RESULTS

The Permian Basin Fair & Expo haa announced the following collection results.

MODERN

>> Amelia Bedrick, 7 Pikmi pops eggs, first place; Dianne Bedrick, 4 Surprizamals, first place; Chris Leckbee, 8 Western Dolls, second place; Greta Leckbee, 8 pop up cards, first place; Stephen Leckbee, 8 pop up cards - Butterfly, first place; Jodi Chan, 5 Animal pop up cards, first place; Lydia Ahrlett, Insect pop up cards, first place, chairman’s choice; Chris Leckbee, plant pop up cards, second place; Alek Ahrlett, flower pop up cards, first place; Jacky Chan, Ferris wheel pop up cards, second place; Angie Ahrlett, tree pop up cards, first place; Mary Martin, 8 Scarves, second place; Lillie Leckbee, 7 Cowgirl Kate Books, third place; Lillie Leckbee, 8 Scarves, second place; Janny Rossingh, 4 elephants, third place; Lillian Wright, 8 Lady Bugs, second place; Joseph Wright, Lego Western Town, second place; Levi Edwards, Pokemon Cards, second place; Marie Leckbee, 8 Bags, third place; Chris Leckbee, Barbie Bags, first place; Chris Leckbee, Salt & Pepper Shakers - Snow cones, first place; Brenda Caskey, 8 Cat Statues, first place; Brenda Caskey, 8 Cat Statues, first place, chairman’s choice.

EARLY MODERN

>> Chris Leckbee, 8 books, third place; Chris Leckbee, 5 Miniature Tea Sets, third place; Stephen Leckbee, 8 gaming magazines, third place; Mary Martin, 5 Barbie Dolls, third place; Brook Belknap, 8 Daschunds, first place, judges choice; Janny Rossingh, 3 Pairs of Clogs, third place; Les Goddard, Albumns & VHS Tape, third place; Brenda Caskey, 8 Cups & saucers, third place; Lynn Miller, 8 Beanie Babies, second place; Lynn Miller, 6 Cows in a box, second place; Lynn Miller, 8 Cups & saucers, third place; Lynn Miller, Copper Music Boxes, first place.

ANTIQUE

>> Deanna Foresyth, 6 dolls - John Wayne, first place; Jimmy Foresyth, 8 toy tractors, second place; Deanna Foresyth, 8 fans, first place; Doug / Jayne Faltus, 8 planes, first place, judges choice, chairman’s choice; Chris Leckbee, 8 board games, third place; Isabel Badillo, 2 pictures, 2 cameras, & binoculars, second place.

MIXED

>> Chris Leckbee, 8 Salt & Pepper Shakers, second place; Mary Martin, Western Purses, third place; Angie Ahrlett, 5 Cowboy books, second place; Beth Leckbee Markler, 7 Touch of the world dolls, third place; Lou Love, 6 dolls - Little Women & Nana Star with book, second place; Theresa Hornung, 8 dolls - Glenda the Good Witch, second place; Tina Ancheta, 8 dolls - Decades of styles & costumes, third place; Greta Leckbee, International dolls, second place; Cordelia Makler, Circus, Tennis, Girl Scout dolls, second place; Christine Love, Holiday Barbies, third place; Pat Sheible, 7 Music Boxes, first place; Chris Leckbee, 5 Barbie Cases, second place; Cordelia Rose, 7 dolls - Moulin Rouge & Barbies, first place.

>> OALIFE@OAOA.COM