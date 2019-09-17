GOOD NEWS: FAIR LAMB SHOW RESULTS

The Permian Basin Fair & Expo have announced the lamb show results held on Sept. 8. They are as follows.
La - Jr Lamb Show A
01 - Hair Sheep Class, Hair Sheep: Braydon Pitcock, Midland, 1, breed champion; Tab Cowan, Midland, 2, reserve breed champion; Tab Cowan, Midland, 3.
02 - Southdown Class, Southdown: Jaxon Hokanson, Lubbock, 1, reserve breed champion; Calvin Neal, Hockley, 2; Arthur Washington, Dawson, 3.
03 - Southdown Class, Southdown: Becton Hogg, Lubbock, 1, breed champion; Briggs Hill, Martin, 2; Cadee Louis, Yoakum, 3; Ryan D Rowzee, Midland, 4.
04 - Finewool Class, Finewool: Lilly Juarez, Scurry, 1, reserve showmanship; Kaci Jo Hafer, Scurry, 2; Arthur Washington, Dawson, 3.
05 - Finewool Class, Finewool: Levis Jonas, Tom Green, 1; Jaxon Hokanson, Lubbock, 2; Kaci Jo Hafer, Scurry, 3; Alyson Montague, Andrews, 4.
06 - Finewool Class, Finewool: Brynlee Hogg, Lubbock, 1, reserve breed champion; Will Sisco, Sterling, 2; Calvin Neal, Hockley, 3; Kolten Hooten, Tom Green, 4; Sam Raney, Glasscock, 5; Wyatt Sisco, Sterling, 6, scholarship; Cooper Chapman, Howard, 7.
07 - Finewool Class, Finewool: Brantly Hoover, Midland, 1, breed champion, grand showmanship scholarship; Ryan D Rowzee, Midland, 2.
08 - Fw Cross Class 8, Fw Cross: Hannah Caswell, Scurry, 1, scholarship; Karson Valentine, Scurry, 2; Kolten Hooten, Tom Green, 3; Rylan Morris, Garza, 4.
09 - Fw Cross Class 9, Fw Cross: Calvin Neal, Hockley, 1, breed champion; Karson Valentine, Scurry, 2, reserve breed champion; Alyson Montague, Andrews, 3; Cooper Chapman, Howard, 4.
10 - Fw Cross Class, Fw Cross: Becton Hogg, Lubbock, 1; Sam Raney, Glasscock, 2, scholarship; Paxton Burkholder, Ector, 3; Paxton Burkholder, Ector, 4.
11 - Medium Wool Class, Medium Wool: Calvin Neal, Hockley, 1; Adley Hill, Martin, 2; Arthur Washington, Dawson, 3.
12 - Medium Wool Class, Medium Wool: Brantly Hoover, Midland, 1; Jordan Rennels, Lubbock, 2; Calvin Neal, Hockley, 3; Briggs Hill, Martin, 4; Keagon Flowers, Lubbock, 5; Rylan Morris, Garza, 6; Hannah Caswell, Scurry, 7; Tully Flanagan, Sutton, 8, scholarship.
13 - Medium Wool Class, Medium Wool: Brynlee Hogg, Lubbock, 1, breed champion, grand champion; Brantly Hoover, Midland, 2 reserve breed champion, reserve champion; Maddison Frizzell, Lubbock, 3; Rylan Morris Garza, 4; Jaxon Hokanson, Lubbock, 5; Crystal Davis, Ward, 6; Keagon Flowers, Lubbock, 7; Adley Hill, Martin, 8; Kolten Hooten, Tom Green, 9; Adley Hill, Martin, 10; Arthur Washington, Dawson, 11; Alyson Montague, Andrews, 12.
14 - Medium Wool Class, Medium Wool: Calvin Neal, Hockley, 1; Brynlee Hogg, Lubbock, 2; Brantly Hoover, Midland, 3; Briggs Hill, Martin, 4; Bryan Henry, Ector, 5; .
