  • September 17, 2019

GOOD NEWS: FAIR LAMB SHOW RESULTS - Odessa American: Community

e-Edition Subscribe

GOOD NEWS: FAIR LAMB SHOW RESULTS

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, September 17, 2019 1:30 pm

GOOD NEWS: FAIR LAMB SHOW RESULTS OALIFE@OAOA.COM Odessa American

The Permian Basin Fair & Expo have announced the lamb show results held on Sept. 8. They are as follows.

 

La - Jr Lamb Show A

01 - Hair Sheep Class, Hair Sheep: Braydon Pitcock, Midland, 1, breed champion; Tab Cowan, Midland, 2, reserve breed champion; Tab Cowan, Midland, 3.

02 - Southdown Class, Southdown: Jaxon Hokanson, Lubbock, 1, reserve breed champion; Calvin Neal, Hockley, 2; Arthur Washington, Dawson, 3.

03 - Southdown Class, Southdown: Becton Hogg, Lubbock, 1, breed champion; Briggs Hill, Martin, 2; Cadee Louis, Yoakum, 3; Ryan D Rowzee, Midland, 4.

04 - Finewool Class, Finewool: Lilly Juarez, Scurry, 1, reserve showmanship; Kaci Jo Hafer, Scurry, 2; Arthur Washington, Dawson, 3.

05 - Finewool Class, Finewool: Levis Jonas, Tom Green, 1; Jaxon Hokanson, Lubbock, 2; Kaci Jo Hafer, Scurry, 3; Alyson Montague, Andrews, 4.

06 - Finewool Class, Finewool: Brynlee Hogg, Lubbock, 1, reserve breed champion; Will Sisco, Sterling, 2; Calvin Neal, Hockley, 3; Kolten Hooten, Tom Green, 4; Sam Raney, Glasscock, 5; Wyatt Sisco, Sterling, 6, scholarship; Cooper Chapman, Howard, 7.

07 - Finewool Class, Finewool: Brantly Hoover, Midland, 1, breed champion, grand showmanship scholarship; Ryan D Rowzee, Midland, 2.

08 - Fw Cross Class 8, Fw Cross: Hannah Caswell, Scurry, 1, scholarship; Karson Valentine, Scurry, 2; Kolten Hooten, Tom Green, 3; Rylan Morris, Garza, 4.

09 - Fw Cross Class 9, Fw Cross: Calvin Neal, Hockley, 1, breed champion; Karson Valentine, Scurry, 2, reserve breed champion; Alyson Montague, Andrews, 3; Cooper Chapman, Howard, 4.

10 - Fw Cross Class, Fw Cross: Becton Hogg, Lubbock, 1; Sam Raney, Glasscock, 2, scholarship; Paxton Burkholder, Ector, 3; Paxton Burkholder, Ector, 4.

11 - Medium Wool Class, Medium Wool: Calvin Neal, Hockley, 1; Adley Hill, Martin, 2; Arthur Washington, Dawson, 3.

12 - Medium Wool Class, Medium Wool: Brantly Hoover, Midland, 1; Jordan Rennels, Lubbock, 2; Calvin Neal, Hockley, 3; Briggs Hill, Martin, 4; Keagon Flowers, Lubbock, 5; Rylan Morris, Garza, 6; Hannah Caswell, Scurry, 7; Tully Flanagan, Sutton, 8, scholarship.

13 - Medium Wool Class, Medium Wool: Brynlee Hogg, Lubbock, 1, breed champion, grand champion; Brantly Hoover, Midland, 2 reserve breed champion, reserve champion; Maddison Frizzell, Lubbock, 3; Rylan Morris Garza, 4; Jaxon Hokanson, Lubbock, 5; Crystal Davis, Ward, 6; Keagon Flowers, Lubbock, 7; Adley Hill, Martin, 8; Kolten Hooten, Tom Green, 9; Adley Hill, Martin, 10; Arthur Washington, Dawson, 11; Alyson Montague, Andrews, 12.

14 - Medium Wool Class, Medium Wool: Calvin Neal, Hockley, 1; Brynlee Hogg, Lubbock, 2; Brantly Hoover, Midland, 3; Briggs Hill, Martin, 4; Bryan Henry, Ector, 5; .

 

Lb - Jr Lamb Show B

01 - Hair Sheep Class, Hair Sheep: Braydon Pitcock, Midland, 1, breed champion; Tab Cowan, Midland, 2, reserve breed champion; Tab Cowan, Midland, 3.

02 - Southdown Class, Southdown: Jaxon Hokanson, Lubbock, 1, breed champion; Calvin Neal, Hockley, 2; Arthur Washington, Dawson, 3.

03 - Southdown Class, Southdown: Becton Hogg, Lubbock, 1, reserve breed champion; Briggs Hill, Martin, 2; Ryan D Rowzee, Midland, 3; Cadee Louis, Yoakum, 4.

04 - Finewool Class, Finewool: Lilly Juarez, Scurry, 1; Kaci Jo Hafer, Scurry, 2; Arthur Washington, Dawson, 3.

05 - Finewool Class, Finewool: Levis Jonas, Tom Green; Jaxon Hokanson, Lubbock, 1; Kaci Jo Hafer, Scurry, 3.

05 - Finewool Class, Finewool: Alyson Montague, Andrews, 4.

06 - Finewool Class, Finewool: Cooper Chapman, Howard; Brynlee Hogg, Lubbock, 1, reserve breed champion; Calvin Neal, Hockley, 2; Kolten Hooten, Tom Green, 3; Will Sisco, Sterling, 4; Wyatt Sisco, Sterling, 5.

07 - Finewool Class, Finewool: Brantly Hoover, Midland, 1, breed champion; Ryan D Rowzee, Midland, 2; Crystal Davis, Ward, 3.

08 - Fw Cross Class 8, Fw Cross: Hannah Caswell, Scurry, 1; Kolten Hooten, Tom Green, 2; Rylan Morris, Garza, 3; Karson Valentine, Scurry, 4.

09 - Fw Cross Class 9, Fw Cross: Calvin Neal, Hockley, 1, reserve breed champion; Karson Valentine, Scurry, 2; Cooper Chapman, Howard, 3; Alyson Montague, Andrews, 4.

10 - Fw Cross Class, Fw Cross: Becton Hogg, Lubbock, 1, breed champion; Sam Raney, Glasscock, 2; Paxton Burkholder, Ector, 3; Paxton Burkholder Ector, Ector, 4.

11 - Medium Wool Class, Medium Wool; Calvin Neal, Hockley, 1; Adley Hill, Martin, 2; Arthur Washington, Dawson, 3.

12 - Medium Wool Class, Medium Wool: Brantly Hoover, Midland, 1; Calvin Neal, Hockley, 2; Jordan Rennels, Lubbock, 3; Rylan Morris, Garza, 4; Briggs Hill, Martin, 5; Keagon Flowers, Lubbock, 6; Hannah Caswell, Scurry, 7.

13 - Medium Wool Class, Medium Wool: Brantly Hoover, Midland, 2; Maddison Frizzell, Lubbock, 3; Keagon Flowers, Lubbock, 4; Jaxon Hokanson, Lubbock, 5; Rylan Morris, Garza, 6; Adley Hill, Martin, 7; Kolten Hooten, Tom Green, 8; Adley Hill, Martin, 9; Crystal Davis, Ward, 10; Arthur Washington, Dawson, 11; Alyson Montague, Andrews, 12.

14 - Medium Wool Class, Medium Wool: Brynlee Hogg, Lubbock, 1, reserve breed champion; Brynlee Hogg, Lubbock, 1, breed champion grand champion; Calvin Neal, Hockley, 2; Brantly Hoover, Midland, 3; Briggs Hill, Martin, 4.

Posted in , on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 1:30 pm. | Tags: ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
90°
Humidity: 29%
Winds: SSE at 11mph
Feels Like: 90°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 93°/Low 68°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

wednesday

weather
High 95°/Low 69°
A few clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

thursday

weather
High 92°/Low 69°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]