GOOD NEWS:FAIR BOER & GOAT SHOW RESULTS

The Permian Basin Fair & Expo have announced the following boer and show show results. They are:
Open Boer Goat Fullblood Buck Show
>> 35: Miles Orsak, Owen Orsak, 1.
>> 36: Michael Beets Jr., 1, junior breed champion; Michael Beets Jr., 2, junior reserve champion; Justin Stuart, 3; Larry Vinson, 4.
>> 37: Henry Alvidrez, 1; Jana Peters, West Wind Farm, 2.
>> 41: Khira Santiago, 1, yearling champion grand champion; Justin Stuart, 2, yearling reserve champion, reserve champion.
>> 46: Henry Alvidrez, 1, Sr breed champion; Miles Orsak, 2, Sr reserve champion.
Bpd - Open Boer Goat Percentage Doe Show
>> 02: Owen Orsak Grant Orsak, 1, junior breed champion; Hunter Cathey, 2, junior reserve champion; Larry Vinson, 3.
>> 07: Owen Orsak, 1, yearling reserve champion,, 2.
>> 08: Justin Stuart, 1, yearling champion grand champion.
>> 13: Shawn Hailey, Broken Spoke Farm, 1, senior breed champion reserve champion.
Bfd - Open Boer Goat Fullblood Doe Show
>> 19: Shawn Hailey, Broken Spoke Farm, 1; Jana Peters, West Wind Farm, 2, 3; Larry Vinson, 4.
>> 20: Justin Stuart, 1, junior breed champion; Jana Peters, West Wind Farm, 2; Simone Gangi, Bobby Allen, 3; Henry Alvidrez, 4; Simone Gangi, Bobby Allen, 5; Owen Orsak, 6; Jana Peters, West Wind Farm, 7; Henry Alvidrez, 8; Hunter Cathey, 9.
>> 21: Michael Beets Jr., 1, junior reserve champion.
>> 24: Justin Stuart, 1; Owen Orsak, 2.
>> 25: Justin Stuart, 1, yearling reserve champion reserve champion; Khira Santiago, 2; Shawn Hailey, Broken Spoke Farm, 3.
>> 25: Miles Orsak, 4; Michael Beets Jr., 5; Shawn Hailey, 6.
>> 26: Justin Stuart, 1, yearling champion grand champion.
>> 29: Shawn Hailey, Forgotten Acres Farm, 1, Sr reserve champion.
>> 30: Shawn Hailey, Carol J Rochester, 1, Sr breed champion; Khira Santiago, 2.
Ga - Jr Market Goat Show A
>> 01 - Class 1: John Reid Decker, Tom Green, 1; Maddison Frizzell, Lubbock, 2; Jaxon Hokanson, Lubbock, 3; Kolten Hooten, Tom Green, 4; Devan Thompson, Lubbock, 5; Kyndall Cathey, Andrews, 6; Kaitlyn Delossantos, Lubbock, 7; Wally Delossantos, Lubbock, 8.
>> 02 - Class 2: Jace Wilkey, Tom Green, 1, grand champion; John Reid Decker, Tom Green, 2, reserve champion; Lilly Juarez, Scurry, 3; Brylon Frerich, Glasscock, 4; Braydon Pitcock, Midland, 5; Braydon Pitcock, Midland, 6; Braydon Pitcock, Midland, 7; Emily Kate Heller, Andrews, 8.
>> 03 - Class 3: Jace Wilkey, Tom Green, 1; Haylee Gruben, Scurry, 2; Haylee Gruben, Scurry, 3; Heaven Coulston, Ward, 4; Maddison Frizzell, Lubbock, 5; Kolten Hooten, Tom Green, 6; Kolten Hooten, Tom Green, 7; Braydon Pitcock, Midland, 8; Maddison Frizzell, Lubbock, 9; Colton Davis, Andrews, 10.
>> 04 - Class 4: Kolten Hooten, Tom Green, 1; Kaci Jo Hafer, Scurry, 2; Karson Valentine, Scurry, 3; Kolten Hooten, Tom Green, 4; Haylee Gruben, Scurry, 5; Kaci Jo Hafer, Scurry, 6; Cooper Chapman, Howard, 7; Brylon Frerich, Glasscock, 8; Trinity Coulston, Ward, 9; Mason James Heller, Andrews, 10.
>> 05 - Class 5: Hagen Smith, Borden, 1; Jaxon Hokanson, Lubbock, 2; Haylee Gruben, Scurry, 3; Hagen Smith, Borden, 4; Hunter Cathey, Andrews, 5; Cooper Chapman, Howard, 6; Gracie Raney, Howard, 7.
Gb - Jr Market Goat Show B
>> 01 - Class 1: John Reid Decker, Tom Green, 1; Kolten Hooten, Tom Green, 2; Jaxon Hokanson, Lubbock, 3; Maddison Frizzell, Lubbock, 4; Devan Thompson, Lubbock, 5; Kyndall Cathey, Andrews, 6; Wally Delossantos, Lubbock, 7; Kaitlyn Delossantos, Lubbock, 8.
>> 02 - Class 2: John Reid Decker, Tom Green, 1, grand champion; Jace Wilkey, Tom Green, 2; Lilly Juarez, Scurry, 3; Brylon Frerich, Glasscock, 4; Braydon Pitcock, Midland, 5; Braydon Pitcock, Midland, 6; Braydon Pitcock, Midland, 7; Emily Kate Heller, Andrews, 8.
>> 03 - Class 3: Jace Wilkey, Tom Green, 1, reserve champion; Haylee Gruben, Scurry, 2; Haylee Gruben, Scurry, 3; Kolten Hooten, Tom Green, 4; Maddison Frizzell, Lubbock, 5; Kolten Hooten, Tom Green, 6; Heaven Coulston, Ward, 7; Braydon Pitcock, Midland, 8; Colton Davis, Andrews, 9 Maddison Frizzell, Lubbock, 10.
>> 04 - Class 4: Kolten Hooten, Tom Green, 1; Haylee Gruben, Scurry, 2; Kolten Hooten, Tom Green, 3; Karson Valentine, Scurry, 4; Kaci Jo Hafer, Scurry, 5; Cooper Chapman, Howard, 6; Kaci Jo Hafer, Scurry, 7; Trinity Coulston, Ward, 8; Brylon Frerich, Glasscock, 9; Mason James Heller, Andrews, 10.
>> 05 - Class 5: Jaxon Hokanson, Lubbock, 1; Hagen Smith, Borden, 2; Haylee Gruben, Scurry, 3; Hagen Smith, Borden, 4; Cooper Chapman, Howard, 5; Hunter Cathey, Andrews, 6; Gracie Raney, Howard, 7.