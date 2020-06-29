OPD received “Blessing Bags”

The Odessa Police Department recently received a kind gesture from one local child looking to brighten some spirits.

The department’s A and C divisions received “Blessing Bags” from 12-year old Addison Tew, OPD announced in a release Saturday.

The bags for the officers included food, water, a prayer and other essential items designed to help boost morale for the officers.

“ The officers on Divisions “A” & “C” really appreciated them. Thank you Addison!” the release said.

The department has also recently received treats from Nothing Bundt Cakes courtesy of Renee Chambers of the Prichard Real Estate group.