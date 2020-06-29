  • June 29, 2020

OPD received “Blessing Bags” - Odessa American: Community

e-Edition Subscribe

OPD received “Blessing Bags”

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, June 29, 2020 9:30 am

OPD received “Blessing Bags” odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department recently received a kind gesture from one local child looking to brighten some spirits.

The department’s A and C divisions received “Blessing Bags” from 12-year old Addison Tew, OPD announced in a release Saturday.

The bags for the officers included food, water, a prayer and other essential items designed to help boost morale for the officers.

The officers on Divisions “A” & “C” really appreciated them. Thank you Addison!” the release said.

The department has also recently received treats from Nothing Bundt Cakes courtesy of Renee Chambers of the Prichard Real Estate group.

Posted in on Monday, June 29, 2020 9:30 am. | Tags:

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
85°
Humidity: 39%
Winds: SW at 15mph
Feels Like: 85°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 101°/Low 75°
Sunny. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the mid 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 101°/Low 74°
Plenty of sun. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the mid 70s.

wednesday

weather
High 102°/Low 74°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]