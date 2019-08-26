West Texas Film Festival appoints new board members

The West Texas Film Festival recently announced the addition of Jared Rush to the Board of Directors.

Rush will serve as vice-president of the film festival, which will be held from Nov. 21-23 at the Jack Rodgers Fine Art Center at Odessa College. This is the fourth year of the film festival.

Along with Festival Director Harlan Whatley, Rush will have programming responsibilities for the film festival and contribute to the marketing and sponsorship efforts as well.

By way of his company, Third Man Entertainment, Rush’s films include I Am Going To Kill Someone This Friday (2018), Never Go Back (2017), The Black Canyon (2019) and Carnage Radio (2019).

“We are thrilled to have Jared Rush on board with the West Texas Film Festival as he brings a lot of energy and experience to our cinematic efforts in the Permian Basin,” President and Director of the West Texas Film Festival Harlan Whatley said.

In addition, Odessa attorney-at-law, Laura Carpenter, has joined the festival’s Board of Directors as Secretary. Carpenter has more than 20 years of experience as a trial attorney in the Permian Basin and specializes in family law and criminal defense, practicing virtually all areas within these fields.

“Laura Carpenter brings a special combination of talents that will definitely benefit the West Texas Film Festival,” said Harlan Whatley.

This year’s festival will feature documentaries, shorts, animation and features, as well as a special screening of Peter Berg’s feature film, Friday Night Lights (2004).

This year’s film festival is sponsored by Odessa Arts, Odessa College, Final Draft and InkTip. Schedule information and festival passes are available at www.wtxfilmfest.org.