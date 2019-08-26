  • August 26, 2019

West Texas Film Festival appoints new board members - Odessa American: Community

e-Edition Subscribe

West Texas Film Festival appoints new board members

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, August 26, 2019 1:30 pm

West Texas Film Festival appoints new board members OALIFE@OAOA.COM Odessa American

The West Texas Film Festival recently announced the addition of Jared Rush to the Board of Directors.

Rush will serve as vice-president of the film festival, which will be held from Nov. 21-23 at the Jack Rodgers Fine Art Center at Odessa College. This is the fourth year of the film festival.

Along with Festival Director Harlan Whatley, Rush will have programming responsibilities for the film festival and contribute to the marketing and sponsorship efforts as well.

By way of his company, Third Man Entertainment, Rush’s films include I Am Going To Kill Someone This Friday (2018), Never Go Back (2017), The Black Canyon (2019) and Carnage Radio (2019).

“We are thrilled to have Jared Rush on board with the West Texas Film Festival as he brings a lot of energy and experience to our cinematic efforts in the Permian Basin,” President and Director of the West Texas Film Festival Harlan Whatley said.

In addition, Odessa attorney-at-law, Laura Carpenter, has joined the festival’s Board of Directors as Secretary. Carpenter has more than 20 years of experience as a trial attorney in the Permian Basin and specializes in family law and criminal defense, practicing virtually all areas within these fields.

“Laura Carpenter brings a special combination of talents that will definitely benefit the West Texas Film Festival,” said Harlan Whatley.

This year’s festival will feature documentaries, shorts, animation and features, as well as a special screening of Peter Berg’s feature film, Friday Night Lights (2004).

This year’s film festival is sponsored by Odessa Arts, Odessa College, Final Draft and InkTip. Schedule information and festival passes are available at www.wtxfilmfest.org.

Posted in , on Monday, August 26, 2019 1:30 pm. | Tags:

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
111°
Humidity: 7%
Winds: W at 11mph
Feels Like: 111°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 111°/Low 75°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 96°/Low 70°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

wednesday

weather
High 88°/Low 72°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]