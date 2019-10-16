OUR VIEW: Marriott, convention center will anchor a new downtown

Odessa’s downtown has not really been a thing of beauty in recent years, or a draw for nightlife or weekend fun.

But no one can argue that the new Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center adds beauty and class to downtown Odessa. The artwork and landscaping are really just breathtaking.

In a perfect world these things would not require tax dollars to make them happen, but that is not the world we live in. And if this new center can help make yet another part of Odessa as thriving and beautiful as other new areas like Parks Legado then we believe that is fantastic.

After all, downtown Odessa still has the skeleton of what makes a city run: city hall, a courthouse and the Ector County Independent School District administration building. And there are other entities downtown that help form the foundation of what makes us a city.

The cleanup and revitalization efforts underway downtown are positive signs, and it’s nice to know that more than just a few parades a year will draw Odessans to the city’s center.

We will continue to root for Odessans Sondra and Toby Eoff, who have invested their money to make the top-notch hotel, bar and restaurant a reality. It is their hope – and ours, too – that the development will act as a catalyst for a more vibrant downtown.

The entire hotel complex is first class and beautiful but also warm and inviting – just like the Eoffs. They represent the spirit that makes Odessa a town that rises again and again and helps us look to a future that is just a bit lovelier with this new attraction.

We think it will succeed and that Odessa will be all the better because of it. If you haven’t been downtown to take a look at this new point of Odessa pride, be sure to show up at 10 a.m. Thursday for the grand opening.

We believe that after a look around this new downtown amenity you will be sold on what it has to offer Odessa. We think you will be just as proud as we are of what the Eoff family has accomplished for Odessa.