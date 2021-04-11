COLLEGE BASEBALL: Desoto hits for cycle as UTPB falls to Oklahoma Christian

The Falcons (11-15 overall, 8-13 conference) were tied at 9-9 heading into the ninth inning before the Eagles (17-10, 15-9) scored eight runs and held off a final charge from UTPB to take the series. Jay Desoto led the way for the Falcons by going 5 for 6 and hitting for the cycle. Devin Ferrari also had three hits for UTPB.