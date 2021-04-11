Eli Hartman
OAT032021_UniversityOfTheSouthwest@UTPB_04
UTPB’s Jay DeSoto (1) swings at a pitch in the first inning against University of the Southwest March 19 at Momentum Bank Ball Park in Midland.
- Oklahoma Christian 17, UTPB 11
-
OCU............... 400 031 108 — 17 18 1
UTPB.............. 121 103 012 — 11 17 4
Julien Ly, Cody Johnson (4), Brent McDonald (6), Noah Bates (6) and Coleton Hinkle. Jonathan Rice, Clay Thompson (2), JD Martinez (5), Austin Lee (6), Caleb Vuono (8), Austin Parks (8), Trever Berg (9), Andre Leyva (9), Paul McRae (9) and Cole Dickie. W — Bates. L — Parks. 2B — Oklahoma Christian: Blake Empkey, Grant Lake. UTPB: Jay Desoto. 3B — Oklahoma Christian: Hinkle. Empkey. UTPB: Pemron Burrows, Desoto. HR — UTPB: Devin Ferrari, Desoto.
Records — Oklahoma Christian 17-10, 15-9; UTPB 11-15, 8-13.
Posted: Sunday, April 11, 2021 9:05 pm
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Desoto hits for cycle as UTPB falls to Oklahoma Christian
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
MIDLAND The UTPB baseball team could not overcome a ninth inning surge from Oklahoma Christian, falling 17-11 in the Lone Star Conference series finale Sunday at Momentum Bank Ballpark.
The Falcons (11-15 overall, 8-13 conference) were tied at 9-9 heading into the ninth inning before the Eagles (17-10, 15-9) scored eight runs and held off a final charge from UTPB to take the series. Jay Desoto led the way for the Falcons by going 5 for 6 and hitting for the cycle. Devin Ferrari also had three hits for UTPB.
Blake Empkey was one of four Eagles who had three hits on the afternoon, including a double and a triple.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
Posted
on
Sunday, April 11, 2021 9:05 pm.