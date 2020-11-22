ORMC to offer free COVID testing

Odessa Regional Medical Center will host 10 mobile COVID-19 testing events over the next six weeks. Testing is free of charge for Ector County residents and is provided by the City of Odessa. Limited free flu vaccinations will also be available at these events. Residents will be required to bring an ID or proof of residency to the events.
All drive-up testing will start at 10 a.m. Residents may arrive starting at 8:30 a.m. to get in line. ORMC will test until 1:30 p.m. or until the 200 testing kits are exhausted at each event. If every test is utilized at every event, we will test 1,800 people total including tests administered at the ORMC Community Health Center.
The mobile COVID-19 testing is as followed:
- Tuesday at Ector Academy parking lot in South Odessa.
- Dec. 1 at Floyd Gwin Park in West Odessa.
- Dec. 4 at Woodson Park in South Odessa.
- Dec. 5 at Buddy West Elementary in West Odessa.
- Dec. 8 at West Texas Horse Center in West Odessa.
- Dec. 11 and Ector County Coliseum in north Odessa.
- Dec. 15 at JC Playgrounds in South Odessa.
- Dec. 18 at Far West Event Center in West Odessa.
- Dec. 22 at Buddy West parking lot in West Odessa.
- Dec. 29 at Ector Academy in South Odessa.