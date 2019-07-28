ELAM: Refiners rolling over, metals chug upward

Valero reports a 27 percent drop in second quarter earnings. The refiner was forced to process more expensive crude, cutting into margins.

That was the headline for Valero. The stock dropped $2.32 Thursday. But geez, VLO recorded a profit of $632M, down from $845M in the same quarter last year.

That sounds like good money in the bank to me. But overall, we are looking for a correction in stock prices into late August or mid-September.

The charts of the five refiners as well as CRAK, the refiner ETF, all appear to be peaking now. That should set up a nice pull back over the next two months. Plan on keeping an eye on this group for later acquisition.

We have noted that energy share prices have been falling. That continues to be the case this Friday morning as XLE and XOP ETFs are both falling. Each of these ETFs is trading below all four daily moving averages of 50, 87, 125 and 200 duration.

Benchmark Apache APA is currently not earning a profit. The share price is falling faster than the price of crude oil. APA now trades at $23.93.

Chevron CVX is down 1.78 percent again Friday suggesting lower share prices across the energy board.

Energy service companies continue to struggle. The XES ETF already trades beneath its 2009 panic low trading at a mere $8.79, it looks to re-test its May low of $8.50.

Higher shipping costs broke a string of higher earnings for Amazon, down 2.41 percent Friday. Better earnings boosted Google 9.9 percent Friday.

Despite all the publicity the Fed chair receives, a chart of the FED funds rate versus the two year Treasury note rate shows the Fed simply follows the two-year rate. And it lags that. Expect lower two year and Fed rates for the next few months.

The Fed will probably only drop rates a quarter point this month meaning they will be playing catch-up with the Treasury note.

The one area that is bullish is precious metals. Gold has soared from $1,280 to $1,420 in the last couple of months. It has spent July working off the overbought condition by moving mostly sideways. This has finally ignited interest in silver which has jumped from $14.40 to $16.60.

Our bottom line is for further energy share price correction the next two months. Metals may well get a boost from lower Fed funds rates.

