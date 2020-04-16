Chevron donates $40,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Permian Basin

Chevron has donating $40,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Permian Basin as part of the company’s social investment and support initiatives to help communities and nonprofits address the COVID-19 public health crisis.

These funds will be used for a variety of programs aimed at providing food for families, children, and older individuals, as well as ways to bring Boys & Girls Club programming to youth. Funds will also be used for basic operational needs to maintain the Club both during and after the crisis, a news release said.

“Chevron has long been a supporter of the Boys & Girls Clubs in Midland and Odessa, and we are so grateful for their continued backing during these uncertain times,” said David Chancellor, executive Director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Permian Basin. “This era of a global pandemic will be difficult for the extremely vulnerable children we support, and we are so grateful to Chevron for helping us provide vital services for them.”

Programs that funding from Chevron will support include a partnership with the West Texas Food Bank in which the Boys & Girls Club will be helping with food deliveries to those who are quarantined or shut-in. This may include families and senior citizens who are unable to go out in public for a variety of reasons.

In addition, the club has also created activity bags with the help of community partners that include books, STEM projects, crafts and more that are being distributed during food deliveries and upon request. Already, the club has distributed nearly 4,000 activity bags throughout the course of the crisis.

“Chevron is proud to support the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Permian Basin’s programs and activities,” said Kayleigh Dunn, public and governor affairs advisor for Chevron. “Supporting our youth may look different during a public health crisis, but the mission remains the same. Thank you to the Boys and Girls Club and others who have stepped up to the challenge.”