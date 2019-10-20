  • October 20, 2019

ELAM: Energy Prices Headed for November Low - Odessa American: Business

e-Edition Subscribe

ELAM: Energy Prices Headed for November Low

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, October 20, 2019 5:00 am

ELAM: Energy Prices Headed for November Low By Dennis Elam Odessa American

Excerpts from energy shares decline faster than oil prices

WSJ Today

Horrific, terrible, abysmal, the worst

Growing consensus that the exploration and production business model just won’t ever work for investor in a $50-$55 a barrel world.

“I expect there will be a number of insolvent companies looking for help in six months”

“It’s under siege, almost, it’s tough to go in with conviction.”

For months, we have warned that weakness particularly in the energy service arena, XES, was warning of just this type of situation. Now it appears that things are bad enough to set off a final climatic sell-off.

Several things characterize significant market lows. A rapid mark-down in price, shares falling to below book value, and finally doom and gloom articles such as the above usually days or weeks prior to a bottom. We can now check all those early warning boxes. Expect more doom and gloom articles right up to the moment of a market low. Recall that maximum negative mood occurs at the end of just such a move.

Natural gas prices may have to fall to $2 before a bottom is made.

This is because changes in mood are unremembered; all assume the linear trend will continue forever. It won’t and rarely does.

RIG has risen from $4 to $4.80. Energy service XES is dead in the water. Ditto for Halliburton and Schlumberger.

I have been positive on refiners. That is the preferred area for fund managers. In the last two months that buying has pushed Valero VLO from $72 to $90.

West Texas Intermediate has managed to stay above support at $51, but expect that level to fall in a last “we give up” dismay of negative market mood.

Meanwhile, the social mood in Washington, D.C., continues to trend negative. Just yesterday Trump informed Speaker Pelosi she was a “third-rate politician.” Impeachment is having difficulty moving forward and no House vote is scheduled.

But investors have pushed the transports higher which is a positive for the industrials. This may well mark the seasonal low in stocks. But the low in the Washington, D.C., mood will surely be much lower.

Posted in , , , , on Sunday, October 20, 2019 5:00 am. | Tags: ,

Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
55°
Humidity: 43%
Winds: S at 8mph
Feels Like: 53°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 89°/Low 47°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 40s.

monday

weather
High 77°/Low 46°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 40s.

tuesday

weather
High 79°/Low 51°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]