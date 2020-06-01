Family restaurant thrives through challenging times

It’s been quite the journey for the Ortiz family over the course of the last two decades in Odessa. The family has owned and operated Casa Ortiz restaurant since 2004, located just across the street from the emergency room at Medical Center Hospital.

The restaurant established itself as a favorite for healthcare providers just across the way from the hospital. Unlike most restaurants that open up, however, the brick and mortar shop located on Alleghany Avenue was not the first stop on the journey for the family.

Pedro Ortiz, the father and owner of Casa Ortiz, worked in the oil fields and lost his job during a recession in the 1990s. Needing to provide for the family, he decided to start off as a catering business to make ends meet.

“ My father wanted us to work together,” said Gracie Ortiz, the operations manager and eldest daughter of Maria and Pedro Ortiz. “We were one of the first Hispanic families to start a catering business here in the Permian Basin and started off serving at weddings and quinceañeras and we’d have padrinos for the beans, brisket and potato salad.”

The family saw a lot of success early on with that endeavor and Gracie added that it was Maria who encouraged daughters Gracie, Jessica Ortiz, and Patty Flotte to be a part of the celebrations while she and Pedro cooked.

“ She’s a little genius and she’s amazing,” Gracie said of her mother. “My mother was one of the chefs, my dad was grilling the briskets and me and my sisters were the ones serving the food.”

The catering business turned into a boom for the family as they started earning recognition across the city. In recent years have catered for Texas Governors Rick Perry and Greg Abbott.

Having that name recognition across the Permian Basin was among the catalysts to open the restaurant and the family credits their faith and hard work as a key component to staying open over all these years.

“ The secret to success of a business large or small is to be united as a family,” Maria said. “Because the family who prays together will stay together.”

Gracie added that aspect has become even more important given the recent events of the coronavirus pandemic and how it’s affected the business.

“ If we don’t have God in our hearts, how are you going to have faith,” Gracie said. “My mom always tells us, it reflects on everyone’s personality and attitude.”

The family has worked to keep the faith especially when the customer base dropped significantly due to the pandemic. Gracie estimated that the restaurant lost about 75 percent of its sales at the outset.

She said the family has typically taken a more “old-school” approach and tried to get by with call-in orders as well as curbside pickup. They also were able to get a loan through the federal government’s paycheck protection program as well.

In just the last couple of weeks, Casa Ortiz launched a website to place online orders and said that the business has started to pick back up from that alone.

“ We’re a little hole in the wall and I thought we would be fine because people know about us in the community,” Gracie said. “But little did we know that we needed it because the workers at Medical Center couldn’t come out. Once we had that site, we could deliver and it turned into a win-win situation for everyone.”

The family tries to live out their faith through their work with each family member playing a role in keeping things going. Gracie is the operations manager while Jessica works the customer service angle. Patty Flotte takes on the catering while Maria cooks and runs as the owner.

Pedro Ortiz owned the restaurant with his wife until he passed away in 2013 and since that time, the family has worked to keep his legacy alive beyond his slogan: “The Best Brisket in Town.” There’s even a mural donated to the family on the north wall of the restaurant painted by students from New Tech Odessa in his memory.

“ It’s made us stronger,” Jessica said. “It made me more humble and realize how much hard work it is.”

She added that even with things slowing down from the virus, staying close as a family has helped get them through these challenges.

“ It’s giving us that little boost that we lost when we lost our father and making us get back up and that we’re not going to give up.”

