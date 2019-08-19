West 42nd refurbishment set

Workmen with the Ector County Highways and Streets Department have been busy with a series of paving projects on Odessa’s west side, but they’ll really get cracking next year with an ambitious program including a $7-million resurfacing of 1.9 miles of West 42nd Street and other tasks.

Department Director Evans Kessey said crews will soon chip seal two miles of West Dunn Street from FM 1936 to Tripp Avenue and Engineer Eddie Vasquez reported that they had recently fog sealed Fortune 500 Street and Damascus Avenue from West Third Street to University Boulevard.

Vasquez said they had just chip sealed Steven Road from West Loop 338 to North County Road West and were working Wednesday to chip seal and fill potholes on the aptly named 4,411-foot Stoner Road between Steven and North County Road West.

Kessey explained that fog sealing entails spraying an asphalt emulsion without adding gravel while chip sealing mixes the emulsion and gravel to address more serious issues, adding, “We chip seal where we have a lot of drainage and standing water,” he said.

Next year’s plans include taking six to eight months to repave 1.9 miles of West 42nd from 1936 to FM 866 and extending West Third from Fortune 500 to 866. “The west side is growing rapidly and there is a concern that West Third should be extended to move large groups of people,” Kessey said.

“West 42nd connects a lot of the major thoroughfares and the pavement is not in good condition. There are a lot of holes and drainage issues with water on the roadway. It needs an upgrade every five years because of the heavy traffic. There is too much weight.”

Kessey said the speed with which the project is finished will depend on the weather and the public’s cooperation. “We’ll start addressing the issue when the budget is passed Oct. 1 and hopefully the preliminary studies will be completed by March or April for construction to get started in July,” he said.

“So the project may eat into 2021. The public wants a good road and we are ready to give them a good road. But they need to give us cooperation because the No. 1 thing is safety for the employees.

“We will have to put it on hold if we don’t get cooperation or it will have to happen at night, which will increase the contractor’s cost for overtime. We won’t get as much done at night, so it needs to be a daytime construction.”

Kessey said other 2020 projects will be widening two miles each of West Papaw Street and East Cottonwood Road at a cost of $800,000 to $1.2 million each.

With a 16-man crew working Wednesday, his department has responsibility for 552 miles of paved roads and 33 miles of caliche and unpaved roads. It’s divided into road maintenance, traffic operations, engineering, airport maintenance, equipment services and parks sections.

County Commissioner Armando Rodriguez, whose Precinct 4 covers the county’s southeast and southwest sides, said before the regular commissioners’ meeting last Tuesday that his main concern was potholes. “Right now we are way short of staff, but we will be able to fix a lot of the roads next year because we’ll have the opportunity to hire more people and do more things,” Rodriguez said.

“A lot of roads have potholes and we want to fix those as much as possible everywhere in my precinct. Then we might go into the caliche roads and pave them. There is less work to do when you pave.”

County Judge Debi Hays said Wednesday that an ad hoc, or single purpose, committee recently reviewed transportation with Kessey to assemble a list of priorities.

Noting that revenues from the county’s new sales tax will be applied, Hays said, “Roads are a high priority because that was the No. 1 issue the voters expressed concern with.

“The gentleman who works in the oilfield may live inside the city limits, but the company he works for and travels to get to work to is in the county. So the roads are important to those who live in the county area but also to those who live inside the city limits.”

Precinct 3 Commissioner Dale Childers said his jurisdiction, which is primarily the City of Odessa, has fewer transportation-related needs than the other precincts; but he was interested in the whole county and was taking those exigencies into consideration in budget deliberations.

Efforts to reach Precincts 1 and 2 Commissioners Eddy Shelton and Greg Simmons were unsuccessful.