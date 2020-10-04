  • October 4, 2020

BUILDING PERMITS: Sept. 20 – Sept. 26, 2020 - Odessa American: Home

BUILDING PERMITS: Sept. 20 – Sept. 26, 2020

Posted: Sunday, October 4, 2020 5:30 am

BUILDING PERMITS: Sept. 20 – Sept. 26, 2020

NEW RESIDENTIALS

Luxury Homes & Construction/Pushpa Reddy, 31 Mission Santiago Drive, n.a.; Silverleaf Communities, 1647 Palo Duro, $277,550; Silverleaf Communities/John McKnight, 1647 Ebbets, $257,850; Betenbough, 1201 E. 93rd St., $235,950; Betenbough, 9110 Antelope Ave., $174,950; Silverleaf Communities/John McKnight, 5307 Constitution, $255,825; Silverleaf Communities/John McKnight, 2109 Congress, $277,550; JASA Builders LLC, 3600 El Cajon Ave., $300,000; Betenbough, 9122 Antelope Ave., $181,950; Betenbough, 9115 Antelope Ave., $185,950; Betenbough, 1223 E. 93rd St., $233,950.

Total: 11 permits, $2,381,525

RESIDENTIAL ADDITIONS ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS

Clayton Hiers, 4237 Redbud Ave., n.a.; Juan Herrera, 606 Johnson Ave., $10,000; West Texas Builders LLC/Terry Cook, 912 W. 24th St., $100,000; Dans Construction/William Barrow, 3818 Blossom Lane, n.a.; Brianna Collazo, 8648 Duke Ave., n.a.; Efren Cordova - L.C/Saul Vargas, 1124 E. 44th St., n.a.; Donald Stringer/Roy Sanchez, 3610 N. Muskingum Ave. permit reissued/renewed, $30,000; Benjamin & Dianna Hulett, 5701 Fenway Drive, $2,460; Ariel Fralick, 8610 Alnwick Drive, $2,600; Alfonso Velasco, 1708 Walnut Ave., n.a.; Noli De La Pena, 1736 Twin Falls Drive, n.a.; Catrina & Carlos Leyva, 1417 W. 23rd St., n.a.; Maria Alonso, 3800 Golder 36 Paradise Ave., n.a.; Kimberly Guerra, 1705 E. 51st St., n.a.; Alma Duran/Eloisa Avila, 2407 Van St., n.a.; AJ Construction/Chris Wimberley, 35 Castle Oaks Drive, $23,000; Extreme Exteriors Laura Zuniga, 7420 W. 20th St. swimming pool, n.a.

Total: 17 permits, $168,060

COMMERCIAL ADDITIONS ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS

Ernesto Corona & Gordon Sherwood, 4201 N. Dixie Blvd. Space 100, $75,000; Nexius Solutions Inc, 5136 E. University Blvd., $49,500; Dynamic Construction/Michael Roy, 3119 E. University Blvd. Space A, $15,850; Perimeter Check – TABC/Logan’s Restaurant, 5105 E. 42nd St., n.a.; Richard Trevino, 206 E. 16th St., $40,900; Diverse Construction Inc, 1821 E. Yukon Road, $25,000; Nexius Solutions Inc, 2005 Shakespeare Road, $49,500.

Total: 7 permits, $255,750

CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY

Tanita Roe, 805 Jefferson Ave., n.a.; Odessa Family YMCA, 1111 Pagewood, n.a.; Tiangli Wang, 1359 W. University Blvd. Space C, n.a.

Total: 3 permits, n.a.

Total permits: 38

Total value: $2,805,335

Total permits (2020 year to date): 1,721

Total value (2020 year to date): $267,524,254.43

Total permits (2019): 1,887

Total value (2019): $2,604,486,938

Posted on Sunday, October 4, 2020 5:30 am.

