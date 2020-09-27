  • September 27, 2020

BUILDING PERMITS: Sept. 13 – Sept. 19, 2020

BUILDING PERMITS: Sept. 13 – Sept. 19, 2020

Posted: Sunday, September 27, 2020 5:30 am

BUILDING PERMITS: Sept. 13 – Sept. 19, 2020

NEW RESIDENTIALS

>> Silverleaf Communities/John McKnight, 1620 Twin Falls Drive, $255,150; Silverleaf Communities/John McKnight, 1613 Twin Falls Drive, $274,725; Betenbough, 1226 E. 93rd St., $174,950; DR Horton, 4 Salers Court, $188,225; Permian Homes Inc., 3805 Yorkshire Drive, $180,660; DR Horton, 2 Charolais Road, $161,420; DR Horton, 3 San Saba Drive, $173,575; LT Hunter Properties/LaVorick Williams, 914 Hudson Ave., $210,000; R & W Construction Mildred & Ivory Carter, 304 Patterson Ave., n.a.; Bobby Cox Companies, 8530 Santa Isabella, $250,000; Silverleaf Communities/John McKnight, 1651 Palo Duro Drive, $301,600; Silverleaf Communities/John McKnight, 1605 Palo Duro Drive, $272,700; Axia Contracting LLC, 8401 Highway 191 Bld 1, $3,053,513; Axia Contracting LLC, 8401 Highway 191 Bld 2, $2,773,144; Axia Contracting LLC, 8401 Highway 191 Bld 3, $2,773,144; Axia Contracting LLC, 8401 Highway 191 Bld 4, $2,773,144; Axia Contracting LLC, 8401 Highway 191 Bld 5, $2,773,144; Axia Contracting LLC, 8401 Highway 191 Bld 6, $3,053,513; Axia Contracting LLC, 8401 Highway 191 Bld 7, $3,053,513; Axia Contracting LLC, 8401 Highway 191 Bld 8, $2,773,144; Axia Contracting LLC, 8401 Highway 191 Bld Clubhouse, $667,197.

Total: 21 permits, $26,136,461

RESIDENTIAL ADDITIONS ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS

>> Tommy and Pauline Brooks, 421 E. Odessa St., $10,000; B&R Metal Buildings/Gary Potter, 1 Da Vinci Court, n.a.; Peter Barreno, 300 E. 96th St., n.a.; Maria Nieto, 2507 Halifax Ave., n.a.; Lauri Louis, 409 Glendale Ave., n.a.; Larry Leek, 221 W. 31st St., n.a.; Ronnie Hobbs, 7 Royal Manor Drive, $40,000; Miguel Pallares, 1102 Lindberg St., n.a.; Nestora Vasquez, 1100 Munos St., n.a.; Renato Frias, 404 W. Olive St. permit reissued/renewed, n.a.; Ismael Diaz, 706 Fitch Ave. permit reissued/renewed, $115,000; Nicole and Allan Simpson, 1408 Adams Ave., $3,500; Melissa Salazar, 315 E. 50th St., n.a.; Stan Stuck, 3773 Blossom Lane, n.a.; Sergio Ojeda, 1326 E. Fourth St., n.a.; Daniel Bynum, 2103 W. 16th St., n.a.; David Gonzalez, 1419 Wedgewood Ave., n.a.; Edgar Nieto, n.a.; Pina Pools/Marvin Adams, 1213 Ash St. swimming pool, $50,000.

Total: 19 permits, $218,500

NEW COMMERCIAL

>> Axia Contracting LLC, 8401 Highway 191 Building MG, $47,966; Axia Contracting LLC, 8401 Highway 191 Building PP, n.a.

Total: 2 permits, $484,966

COMMERCIAL ADDITIONS ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS

>> Leeco Properties Inc., 3600 Billy Hext Rd. Space 102, $45,000; Verizon Wireless (Schertz), 2401 E. Murphy St., $10,000; A-1 Horrell Metal Building./Angelica Villarreal, 518 S. Grant Ave., $9,500; Perimeter Check - TABC Family Dollar Store, 1641 N. County Road West, n.a.

Total: 4 permits, $64,500

CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY

>> Emeka Onyemetu, 3600 N. Dixie Blvd., n.a.; John Karpinski, 2317 Field St. Suite D, n.a.

Total: 2 permits

Total permits: 48

Total value: $26,904,42

Total permits (2020 year to date): 1,683

Total value (2020 year to date): $264,718,919.43

Total permits (2019): 1,887

Total value (2019): $2,604,486,938

