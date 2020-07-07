Aspiring Leadership Academy helping district to grow its own

A piece of Ector County ISD’s initiative to grow its own educators comes in the form of the Aspiring Leadership Academy aimed at giving assistant principals the skills to become school leaders.

The initial call for applications was in November 2019.

“The applicants had to go through a really rigorous application process before they were chosen and our very first meeting started Jan. 16, so it’s been going on for the entire second semester and it will carry on through the end of this year,” Executive Director for Leadership Alicia Press said.

Nine assistant principals were chosen for the academy including: Jance Morris, assistant principal at Odessa High School; Hector Limon, assistant principal at Odessa High School; Thaddeus McCalister, assistant principal at Odessa High School; Senovio Ortiz, assistant principal at Crockett Middle School; Fallon McLane, assistant principal at San Jacinto Elementary; Jennifer Bizzell, assistant principal at Jordan Elementary; Paula Dannheim, assistant principal at Hays STEAM Academy; Christopher Hancock, dean of students at George H.W. Bush New Tech Odessa; and Tiffany Rickman, assistant principal at Blackshear Magnet Elementary.

Dannheim has since been named principal of Hays STEAM Academy.

“The district has had something similar before, but it didn’t follow the same approach,” Press said.

The previous version followed more of a professional development style where one of the district leaders would present more of an informational session.

“The Aspiring Leadership Academy follows a different approach. We actually follow the 70, 20, 10 model for learning and development and that 70, 20 10 model holds that individuals get 70 percent of their knowledge from job-related experiences; 20 percent from collaborating with other people; and other 10 percent from those formal stand-and-deliver educational opportunities,” Press said.

The academy was open to all the district’s internal sitting assistant principals. They had to complete an application, an essay and undergo an interview.

It was then whittled down to nine participants.

“Definitely COVID-19 has thrown a wrench into our plans because it’s made it significantly more difficult to be on campus and following this 70, 20, 10 model. But we’ve been able to continue in a virtual environment. And actually with having to switch to a virtual environment, we had so many more leadership opportunities that presented themselves that the aspiring leaders got to fill, so that’s really been a really exciting part of the project …,” Press said.

Two examples were ECISD@Home on the CW network that offered five days of programming for parents and different ages of students throughout the week, and the daycare center for the local medical community at Zavala Elementary set up by Dannheim.

“While it (COVID) put a kink in our plans, I think it actually provided some more significant leadership opportunities than what they had before,” Press said.

After completing the academy, Press said participants will be given a chance to continue all the way to their principalship.

“So while their year will end, we do have a suspicion that many of them will want to continue so we’ll leave that open to them,” Press said.

Even if there aren’t available principal spots for academy graduates right away, Press noted that they can use what they’ve learned in their current positions.

“Everything that we’re doing is intentionally designed to be relevant to what’s going on in the current buildings,” Press said.

She added that ECISD has created a leadership pipeline to ensure that the community is growing its own leaders that are able to fulfill the school chief role.

As with teachers, Press observed that it has been difficult to find principals from outside the area to come to ECISD.

“We studied what competencies teachers need to have to be successful assistant principals; and what assistant principals need to have to be successful school leaders. So this aspiring leadership academy was birthed from this idea that we need to build competencies and strengths inside of our own assistant principals in order to make sure that they have the skills that they need to be strong and effective principals,” Press said.

Overseeing the academy is a collective effort of Press and her fellow executive director of leadership.

“So it doesn’t all fall on my plate. It’s a shared responsibility,” Press said. “We also rely heavily on other district leaders to make sure that the aspiring leaders have a broad vantage point of different leadership positions within our organization,” Press said.

Andrea Martin, an executive director of leadership, said the stringent interview and selection process that the executive directors of leadership established for the Aspiring Leadership program helped them land a group of highly motivated and dedicated assistant principals.

“This year, we worked with nine high quality assistant principals in our district,” Martin stated in an email. “The program was designed to focus on the state principal standards, as well as competencies which we developed to clearly define the role of what an outstanding leader in ECSID must be able to do.”

“Monthly sessions prior to COVID-19 were face to face and were focused on executive decision making, as well as a book study where participants made connections between the effective leadership actions in the text to the state standards. All participants were also required to choose a job-embedded project where they could experience the entire cycle, including identifying a problem/task, involving appropriate stakeholders, preplanning, implementation, monitoring, and evaluating the effectiveness of the final work,” she stated.

COVID-19 shifted some of the work they were doing. Sessions included topics such as leading through an experience like this pandemic and identifying what culture is and how to develop a plan to ensure fidelity, Martin stated.

“Because this situation also changed the context of their original projects for most, participants were challenged to take on district-level projects such as technology distribution, supervising the summer daycare center for city health employees, researching websites of other districts, creating an Emerging Leadership Academy to grow leadership capacity, reviewing the district school supply list, and reviewing policy,” Martin said.

Participants will have a chance to share the lessons learned from their projects and/or work when the sessions resume in September. “Throughout this work, the executive directors of leadership have been able to target learning for this small group, stretch their thinking past the current campus assistant principal role, and increase their own professional learning networks. The current Aspiring Leaders have completely embraced the work that they have been involved in and are hungry to continue their learning. We could not be any prouder of the commitment that these leaders have made to ECISD,” Martin wrote.