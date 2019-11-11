The challenge: Put gratitude into action

Emceed by Chief of Staff/Executive Director of Communication Tatum Hubbard, the ceremony’s alumni keynote was Art Leal, senior vice commander of the Disabled American Veterans Permian Basin No. 58, and Richard Ortiz, U.S. Marine Corps student veteran, gave the student keynote remarks.

Becky Spurlock, vice president of student affairs and leadership, gave the closing remarks. Music was provided by the UTPB Symphonic Winds and University Choir.

Spurlock grew up in a military family and said she wanted to let student veterans to know how much UTPB values that they are part of the Falcon family.

“… My grandfather, father, brother have all served. My aunts and uncles on both my side and my husband’s side have served. I spent a good portion of my young life living on military bases. Every time I fly into the Austin airport, I get a little bit teary because I grew up on Bergstrom Air Force Base … The tower is still there — the tower that I spent my young life looking at, watching my father go to work, watching that newly formed groups of cadets jog around the main street” and doing cartwheels on one of the streets, which is gone now, Spurlock said.

“My grandparents (had) property down Farm Road 973. That was our family home base and that property was taken by eminent domain, so our family spent a lot of time on that property. It meant a great deal to us and it did so because we served with honor. Some of my most embedded memories are the daily calls of reveille and retreat. I can remember as a young child learning the stop the car wherever we were on base, get out of the car, pause and participate. It turned something inside of me to grow up in a military family,” she added.

Spurlock also remembers how her mother and grandmother would spend Saturdays and Sundays ironing the uniforms because they weren’t wash and wear yet.

“Thank goodness for the change,” she said.

Spurlock said she understands the sacrifice, the commitment, challenges and honor of the service and hoped that service members felt their gratitude.

“But our gratitude is not enough. We must be committed to your success in obtaining a college degree. When I listen to Art’s words today, he offered tangible ways to serve and support veterans. He helped us to stay connected to a military experience by telling us a story. Richard invited us to think about the lessons he took from his time in the service, the qualities that veterans have — service to our community; commitment to inclusion; finding connection through community; and making the world a better place,” Spurlock said.

“… I hope you’ll think about the ways in which we can translate that gratitude into service to veterans, and in the spirit of Richard’s remarks today, don’t rush off as the program closes. Take a minute to stay in this place, to nurture a connection in our community in honor of our veterans,” she added.

Leigh McCallum, who plans to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in accounting in December, is a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

“I always think it’s a privilege to be a part of the recognition of veterans — my brothers and sisters,” McCallum said.

Walter Challapa, an Army veteran, said he is proud to be a veteran and that it’s good to get recognition sometimes for all the sacrifices they have made.

Leal, a UTPB graduate, said he appreciated being invited to speak.

“… They did a really great job. Anytime anyone does anything to honor veterans, it’s very touching and very inspirational to me,” he said.

He added that he thinks it’s important to recognize Veterans Day every year.

“One of the best things you can get is when a small child will come up to you and say thank you for your service, so it’s very special that we teach our kids growing up to learn to appreciate service members, to appreciate our military, what our military stands for and what we’re actually doing to defend our country,” Leal said.

Ortiz, who is pursuing a bachelor’s of business administration in marketing, will graduate in spring 2020. He is a first generation college student, UTPB Student Senator and professional dancer who provides lessons to the people of West Texas.

He is currently preparing UTPB President Sandra Woodley to participate in Dancing with the West Texas Stars. Ortiz said he was grateful to share his thoughts on serving and those that have died for this country.

Ortiz said he got into dancing when he was in the military.

“That was one of the questions that I asked myself when it was time to reenlist is if I wanted to continue that career, or if I wanted to do something else. Because I had started dancing while I was in the military, dancing is definitely one of the things I weighed against serving as well, so it was a long process but I ended up deciding to pursue my own personal career. That’s one of the reasons I got out,” he said.

“Also, it was one of the things I felt really good at. When I was in the Marine Corps, I was probably one of the smallest guys there and there were many things that I struggled with. There were many things that I had to do, and not only did I feel like I was pretty good at it, but it was something that I was able to learn and apply right away just like all my military training. I learned things and right away I was applying them and it was very fruitful,” Ortiz said.

He added that salsa dancing is his favorite.