Personnel, policy updates on agenda

District administration is requesting to change the job title of assistant superintendent of human resources to executive director of Human Resources and to hire a director for human resources, supplemental agenda material says this has no impact on the budget; it is just a change in title.

Gregory Nelson was the assistant superintendent of human resources, but Deputy Superintendent Stephanie Howard said Monday he is no longer in the HR department. Asked where he was moving, Howard said she could not speak to that right now. Asked if Nelson was no longer with the district, she said late Monday morning he was currently with the district “as of this moment.”

Asked if he wouldn’t be with the district for much longer, Howard said, “I can’t speak to that.”

She said they are going to change HR to human capital and have an executive director for human resources and down the road, ECISD hopes to have the “talent development side of that filled.”

Howard said that has been talked about in the strategic plan that hasn’t been rolled out yet.

Also, Val Hernandez, one of the HR directors, is retiring at the end of the school year so Howard said a recommendation will be made for that position. Howard said Hernandez is in charge of administrators, counselors and diagnosticians.

Howard said Hernandez announced her retirement a couple of months ago, which was appreciated because it allows time for the district to prepare for July 1 “and this new transition.”

Although it’s not on the agenda, the principal’s position at Permian High School has been posted.

Howard said applications are coming in at a steady clip for district openings right now.

“Our HR team is working. They’re not all here every day. There’s a crew of them that rotates. We’re continuing to hire and recruit and train everything, so we’re not putting any hold on any of that work,” Howard said.

“We’ve had more applicants coming in,” she added.

Howard said some districts are in better financial standing that others and may be going into a year where budgets are tighter.

“… What we have found is some of the people that have signed contracts for next year have called to make sure they would still have a job. The answer is absolutely, so it’s interesting because wherever they’re coming from they may be hearing talks about budget cuts, or not hiring people; things like that; not filling positions. We’re not in that situation,” she said.

Asked if the applications are making a dent in the number of teachers ECISD needs, Howard said the district is “making headway for sure.”

“One of the things that we’ll start doing is kind of a weekly, or every other week, recruitment report, if you will, (of) what we’re hiring and that kind of thing. Odessa Pathway to Teaching is starting up this summer with another cohort. We have, I believe, 17 candidates that will go through that that will be ready for August. We’re still working with international recruiting and just reaching out to all of the pipelines …,” Howard said.

Odessa Pathway to Teaching is an alternative certification that ECISD has had in place for about a year now working through a seed grant with TNTP (The New Teacher Project).

“We’re in year three of that grant, so we’re preparing to actually take that alternative certification program over and we’ll be running that as a district,” Howard said.

Opportunity Culture will also allow the district to think differently about how it staffs campuses.

ECISD and Midland ISD are introducing Opportunity Culture, an approach to staffing that multiplies the impact of highly effective teachers, thereby improving student performance, the district website said.

Opportunity Culture also enhances efforts to recruit and retain highly qualified instructors by offering career advancement opportunities, sustainable higher pay, and on-the-job professional development and support. The initiative is the result of partnerships with Public Impact, US PREP, and the University of Texas Permian Basin, the site said.

Some other items on the agenda are:

>> An update to the compensation resource manual is on the agenda for approval; 2020-2021 employment contracts; a termination of the probationary contract for Lola Brooks.

The board will also consider a request for approval of a policy on employee standards of conduct related to searches and alcohol/drug testing.

Some of the other items on the agenda are:

>> A report on trustees’ continuing education.

>> A report on the district’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic also is expected to be presented.

>> Director of Literacy Jaime Miller will discuss the process used in selecting textbook materials and present the Proclamation 2020 Materials to board for approval.