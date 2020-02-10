San Jacinto gets notice from podcast

The creators of the Netflix podcast “Because I Watched” gave San Jacinto Elementary School some recent recognition after the Odessa campus showed how the Netflix drama “Stranger Things” had impacted their lives.

Christine Carrillo, a fifth grade math teacher at SJ, said the school was brought to the attention of the podcast because of an article written for Epic Magazine. The writer had seen photos on Twitter, reached out and submitted them to Netflix, which picked them up and wanted to feature them on the podcast.

Assistant Principal Fallon McLane said the podcast features interviews with people who are impacted by a Netflix series.

“So this one was very near and dear to us because it covered educators and how educators impact the lives of students,” McLane said.

“And they have someone from the show, like an actress or actor, actually read the script, read the story. So ours was read by Cara Buono. She plays Ms. Wheeler on the show. She read it and she actually just wanted to talk to us, so we FaceTimed her.

“She requested to just meet us as much as she could meet us on FaceTime and we talked to her for a little bit and she got to know us. She’s very humble,” Carrillo said. “She’s a very, very sweet person. We enjoyed talking to her; very down to earth.”

Carrillo said Buono said did a “phenomenal job capturing the story at San Jacinto. Her recognition will be forever remembered.”

Using strategies from the Ron Clark Academy, San Jacinto classrooms undergo periodic transformations where teachers change their classrooms to certain themes and the content is extra intense to engage students.

McLane said educators at San Jacinto started talking about having a “Stranger Things” theme before Christmas break leading into spring 2019. Staff involved in the transformation were Carrillo, Carnisha Brown, fifth grade science teacher, McLane and Principal Erin Bueno.

“I was kind of behind because I hadn’t watched the series, so that was kind of my homework to watch the series over Christmas break,” McLane said. “I think the teachers, first and foremost, blew me away because they were more focused on their content, so when they were planning out their content of what the students had to know and learn, we started thinking about the planning as far as how to connect it to the show.”

“… It kind of blew up, in a sense,” McLane said. She added that everyone participated, including herself and Bueno.

Carrillo said the transformations are meant to connect to the students on a deeper level.

“We always want something that’s relevant to them; something that they’re into; something that basically they’re shocked that we would do. And I’m not saying every kid was a ‘Stranger Things’ fan from the start, but a lot of them we knew enjoyed the show. When we did it, they were just so shocked, one, that we watched the show.

“I think they feel like we’re just these strange creatures with no connection to civilization, and then that we tied it into math, science and reading. Our thing is to connect content, boring content at times, to something that’s super exciting to them,” Carrillo said.

McLane said when she watched “Stranger Things” she would hear from teachers about how much they liked certain characters. Her favorite is the chief of police on the show, Jim Hopper, played by David Harbour. She said she loves watching him try to put things together.

“He draws conclusions and makes inferences,” McLane said. She wanted to incorporate him into a learning activity.

Bueno is a fan of the character Eleven, who has psychokinetic abilities, and dressed like her, Carrillo said.

“That blew the kids away,” Carrillo said.

McLane said the students had to read a script from “Stranger Things” and work together to earn waffles.

“It’s all a matter of making it silly and memorable,” Carrillo said. “We enjoy dressing up. They enjoy seeing us in a completely different light.”

The transformations are when teachers decorate a classroom to match the theme of the content.

“We’ve done them for the past couple of years and seen huge success with the kids and our (test) scores,” Carrillo said. “We’ve done a Candyland; we’ve done an Aladdin; we’ve done Toy Story; Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory; Stranger Things. We did a pirate one recently; Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. This is all several different grade levels, so it’s just a culture that we’ve built here at San Jacinto.”

San Jacinto was a B-rated school under state accountability ratings when they were issued in August 2019.

“We actually got these strategies from the Ron Clark Academy. Teachers at his campus do the transformation,” Carrillo said. “It’s a lot of work. It’s really magical for the kids, so you want to sprinkle the magic during the school year. You don’t want to just have it every day because I think it loses its effect because then the kids kind of expect it.

“This way, they don’t know when it’s coming, so it keeps our attendance (up). … They never know when it’s going to happen …”

McLane added that it builds up a “mystery factor” for the students. She said they drop little hints like “I would really be here on Friday or I would really be here on Tuesday.

“Then it gets the wheels to turning and they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, I wonder what’s going to happen or what she’s going to do,’” McLane said.

Carrillo said she uses transformations a lot for test reviews and keeps parents informed by sending photos.

She emphasized that transformations are not a fun day.

“It’s not a play day. It’s not a matter of we have these decorations on the ceiling and the wall. If anything on those days, the content is actually more difficult,” Carrillo said.

McLane said those are days students work the hardest.

Carrillo and McLane noted that the transformations involve a lot of planning.

“Just seeing the decorations, you would think it was a big party, but it’s not. The kids are very productive and I think all of the decorations and theme drive the engagement to where I don’t even think they know how difficult it is it is. They’re working constantly,” McLane said.

Carrillo said she always overplans because she never wants the students to have downtime. If there is a section they don’t get to, she said it can serve as an extended review.

“… You’re very busy. You’re facilitating. You’re walking around. There’s a lot going on, so you really want to minimize any time that they’re not engaged because you don’t want behaviors. You don’t want any issues, so you do always tend to overplan,” Carrillo said.

She added that the classroom management has to be set before even attempting a transformation.

“Because if your students don’t know what you expect out of them, they are going to feel like it’s a big party … It’s going to be a lot of fun, but you’re going to work a lot harder than you do the other days because you’re in this transformation,” she said.

McLane said this is her second year at San Jacinto and she’s learned from Bueno that instructional leadership matters.

“I could process referrals all day, but it won’t change the culture. It won’t change anything about SJ. Getting into those classrooms, knowing the kids and building those relationships is what matters most and I think I’ve learned from Ms. Bueno, Ms. Carrillo (and) all the other teachers here at this campus that that is what matters most — instruction,” McLane said.