In Defense of Black Lives forum

In Defense of Black Lives, a local activist group, will conduct a community forum to address concerns and considerations about policing and criminal justice as well as education in Odessa.

“ Talk of the Town: Policing, Education & Next Steps to Solutions” is scheduled at 6 p.m. Thursday at Floyd Gwin Park, 1015 N. County Road West.

The forum provides community members an opportunity to come together and discuss the next steps community should take. Information shared during the forum will help find solutions and guide steps in meetings with both the Odessa Police Department as well as ECISD administrative leadership, a release announcing the event issued by In Defense of Black Lives detailed.

In Defense of Black Lives previously organized a protest march through downtown Odessa on June 3 following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. That event drew several hundred participants who marched from City Hall to the Odessa Police Department.

"Our organization decided when we did our march that we were going to take several action steps to not just raise awareness for issues but also find solutions," said Gaven Norris, a local attorney and one of In Defense of Black Lives' organizers. "Before we go to the table and talk to our community leaders, we need to be able to be to hear from the community and be their voice at the table."

Norris said In Defense of Black Lives hopes to address three areas during the forum.

"(One is) policing in our community, how that's addressed, what specific areas can be involved to be preventative considering the things that we see going on in our country right now," he said. "The second thing is education. We're going to address education issues and the disparity within the community. The school district is doing some things, but we also want to be able to bring in real-life voices to the issues that the community has that go far beyond the statistics that have been provided. There are a lot of people in the community that have anecdotal experience that they can provide on several issues and there's some commonalities there.

"Our third thing is not just to hear what the issues are, but hear from the community solutions that they have coupled with whatever solutions we have so that we can bring something to the table and find common ground inpolicing and education."

While the forum was originally planned to be held in the Floyd Gwin Park Gym, Norris said it likely will be moved outdoors to allow more people to participate while still following social-distancing guidelines.

"In the midst of the COVID pandemic, especially in this area where the numbers are rising on those who are testing positive, we are being very COVID conscious," Norris said. "We aren't requiring everyone to wear masks, but we are strongly, strongly encouraging everyone who shows up to wear a mask and social distance."

The event will be live-streamed on Facebook Live and Twitter, allowing those unable to attend to participate remotely in the forum.

Community members may also engage with In Defense of Black Lives through:

Organizers will attempt to provide hand sanitizer and other supplies. To help offset the cost of such items, In Defense of Black Lives is accepting donations of both money and supplies. Financial contributions may be made online at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/idbl. Those wishing to donate supplies such as hand sanitizer, masks or disinfectant wipes are asked to email indefenseofblacklives@gmail.com.