Education Foundation gets grant for Opportunity Culture

The Education Foundation of Odessa announced Thursday that it has received a $500,000 grant from The Prentice Farrar Brown & Alline Ford Brown Foundation to support the implementation of Opportunity Culture in Ector County ISD beginning in the 2020-2021 academic year.

This grant will be payable over 36 months, a news release said.

ECISD and Midland ISD are introducing Opportunity Culture, an innovative approach to staffing that multiplies the impact of highly effective teachers, thereby improving student performance. Opportunity Culture also enhances efforts to recruit and retain highly qualified instructors by offering career advancement opportunities, sustainable higher pay, and on-the-job professional development and support, the district website said.

Bringing Opportunity Culture to the Permian Basin is a result of partnerships with Public Impact, US PREP, and the University of Texas Permian Basin.

ECISD is introducing Opportunity Culture on eight campuses for the 2020-2021 school year.

“This generous donation will allow us to enhance the support we provide our campuses through additional development and coaching of the campus teams and the district team who is responsible for the implementation of Opportunity Culture. After the three years, we will be able to fully sustain this work,” Deputy Superintendent Stephanie Howard said in a news release.