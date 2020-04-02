Officers, deputies gear up

As coronavirus cases continue to mount within Ector County, local law enforcement agencies have increased the use of medical supplies while on duty.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said each deputy has the choice of wearing an issued mask and gloves during routine traffic stops, but it’s a practice that he’s encouraging.

Griffis said he’s also asked his deputies to distance themselves when possible, but he knows there’s inherent risk as peace officers.

“This isn’t a job. This is a way of life,” Griffis said. “This is what we are sworn to do. This is what we are chosen to do in our life is protect our community. If that means we put our lives in jeopardy, that’s what we do. We run towards the gunfire.”

Law enforcement agencies have always had to be aware of other diseases — AIDS, HIV, hepatitis or tuberculosis.

Odessa Police Department Chief Michael Gerke said officers have also been given the opportunity to wear masks and gloves while on patrol. Gerke said he’s also reiterated to officers the cleanliness of their patrol units.

“Even when I was a patrolman, you always wear gloves and you always had hand sanitizer,” Gerke said. “We would use those things religiously. You always disinfected your vehicle. Those are things that we’ve always done. We are just putting a little more emphasis on it now.”

Griffis said every deputy has a mask available.

ECSO has handed out masks and the sheriff explained during a phone interview on Tuesday afternoon that the department is expecting more masks this week. Griffis said those masks will be handed out to the deputies, so his staff won’t be wearing the same masks all the time.

“If they so desire, they can wear the mask and gloves,” Griffis said. “As long as they are in a state uniform and wearing their badge, we are going to allow them to wear a mask, if they so choose.”

On Friday, Ector County received its first coronavirus positive and in the following days that number has risen to 15.

Griffis said these past couple of weeks have not only been physically demanding, but mentally draining. According to the Texas Tribune as of April 1, there are at least 4,669 coronavirus cases in Texas. There were 70 reported deaths and at least 50,679 tests have been run.

“We are in a tough spot,” Griffis said. “We just have to continue doing what we are doing. We are an essential part of the community. We have to keep doing what we are doing and try to use the proper precautions to minimize the chance of getting coronavirus.”

Griffis explained each inmate is screened before entering the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He said the jail has cells that can be specifically used for people suspected with coronavirus.

According to Griffis, the same cells that would be used for people suspected with coronavirus are the same ones that are currently used for inmates with tuberculosis. Griffis said the air doesn’t escape into the facility. It is exhausted through the roof.

“We are screening everybody,” Griffis said. “If we feel like someone might possibly be infected with coronavirus, we are separating those individuals until we feel like they are OK.”