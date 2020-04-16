  • April 16, 2020

Madison Medical Resort patient tests positive for COVID-19

Madison Medical Resort patient tests positive for COVID-19

Posted: Thursday, April 16, 2020 10:21 am

Madison Medical Resort patient tests positive for COVID-19 oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Ector County Health Department Director Brandy Garcia said over the phone that there is a positive COVID-19 in a local nursing home.

Garcia reportedly told CBS7 News that she was "pretty sure" the nursing patient was from Madison Medical Resort. The nursing home patient is a 72-year-old man.

Garcia told the Odessa American she didn't know which facility or if the person is a nursing home resident or employee. She had to confirm information with the department epidemiologist. 

Medical Center Hospital issued a press release at 10:28 a.m. and it reads: "A nursing home patient has tested positive for COVID-19 at Medical Center Hospital. The patient was brought in from a local nursing home on Tuesday, April 14. The patient was eventually tested for COVID-19 and the test came back positive on Wednesday, April 15. MCH officials immediately reported the test result to the Ector County Health Department."

Check back for more updates.

