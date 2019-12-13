Grant nets new OHS band uniforms

The Education Foundation of Odessa has announced that they are the recipients of a $180,000 grant from the FMH Foundation that will provide the Odessa High School marching band with new uniforms.

When you watch a marching band perform, part of what makes the show so phenomenal is the bands use of elaborate uniforms to impact the performance — to help tell the story through great music and choreography, a news release said.

“We are so grateful to the FMH Foundation for this special gift,” Education Foundation Director Celeste Potter said in the release. “With these funds, the students in the OHS band will be marching in style during the 2020-2021 school year! We want all of our students in Ector County ISD to feel confidence when they step onto the field to perform … whether it be at a game under the Friday Night Lights or at a competition. This grant ensures the students at OHS will have that confidence in the coming school year.”

Director of Fine Arts Aaron Hawley said in a text message that the grant will fund 400 uniforms and there are around 250 students in the OHS band. Hawley said additional uniforms are needed because students vary in size every year and these uniforms will be used for almost 10 years.

The average cost of a uniform is $450. They contain multiple layers of clothing such as shoes, hats, garment bags and accessories. Each band uniform also is custom designed for that school, Hawley said.

“This donation meets a critical need for the band while allowing us to continue financially supporting all of the fine arts students as a department. We are incredibly thankful for their generosity,” Hawley said in the release.