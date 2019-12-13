  • December 13, 2019

Grant nets new OHS band uniforms - Odessa American: Home

e-Edition Subscribe

Texas news

Calendar

rss

People

HAVE NEWS? SUBMIT IT HERE

HAVE NEWS? SUBMIT IT HERE

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Get to know our reporters and send tips their way.

Submit news

Grant nets new OHS band uniforms

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, December 13, 2019 6:00 pm

Grant nets new OHS band uniforms OANEWS@OAOA.COM Odessa American

The Education Foundation of Odessa has announced that they are the recipients of a $180,000 grant from the FMH Foundation that will provide the Odessa High School marching band with new uniforms.

When you watch a marching band perform, part of what makes the show so phenomenal is the bands use of elaborate uniforms to impact the performance — to help tell the story through great music and choreography, a news release said.

“We are so grateful to the FMH Foundation for this special gift,” Education Foundation Director Celeste Potter said in the release. “With these funds, the students in the OHS band will be marching in style during the 2020-2021 school year! We want all of our students in Ector County ISD to feel confidence when they step onto the field to perform … whether it be at a game under the Friday Night Lights or at a competition. This grant ensures the students at OHS will have that confidence in the coming school year.”

Director of Fine Arts Aaron Hawley said in a text message that the grant will fund 400 uniforms and there are around 250 students in the OHS band. Hawley said additional uniforms are needed because students vary in size every year and these uniforms will be used for almost 10 years.

The average cost of a uniform is $450. They contain multiple layers of clothing such as shoes, hats, garment bags and accessories. Each band uniform also is custom designed for that school, Hawley said.

“This donation meets a critical need for the band while allowing us to continue financially supporting all of the fine arts students as a department. We are incredibly thankful for their generosity,” Hawley said in the release.

Reference Links

Posted on Friday, December 13, 2019 6:00 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
57°
Humidity: 46%
Winds: WNW at 7mph
Feels Like: 55°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 74°/Low 42°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

saturday

weather
High 76°/Low 50°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.

sunday

weather
High 76°/Low 39°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]