Local restaurant chain sold

Southwest Deli Group of Odessa was recently sold to Sun Holdings of Dallas.

The sale included 34 existing McAlister’s Delis and future development rights for 20 more restaurants, a news release said.

Southwest Deli Group was headquartered in Odessa and employed more than 1,000 employees in Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Idaho.

The buyer, Sun Holdings, operates more than 1,000 restaurants and is one of the largest restaurant companies in the country, the release said. The corporate offices and all corporate functions were transferred to Dallas.

No real estate was involved in the sale, the release said.